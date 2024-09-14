Lane Closures on Interstate 470, Eastbound and Westbound, to Begin Monday, September 16, 2024
Interstate 470 will have the left lanes closed, in both the eastbound and westbound direction, from the Ohio state line, at milepost 3.0, to milepost 2.0, at Exit 2 in Bethlehem, beginning on Monday, September 16, 2024, through Saturday, November 23, 2024, for median and road maintenance. The lane closures will be seven days a week and 24 hours a day until completion. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
