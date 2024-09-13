Governor Abbott Celebrates St. Peter The Apostle Catholic School Groundbreaking In Boerne

TEXAS, September 13 - September 13, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the groundbreaking of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School in Boerne and applauded the school’s commitment to provide Texas families with the opportunity to choose the best education pathway for their children.



“I can’t think of a better Saint for this school to honor than St. Peter,” said Governor Abbott. “Here at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School, children will get a classical liberal arts education with a strong Christian foundation. Parents deserve education freedom. That freedom will give children right here in Boerne the opportunity to attend a fine education institution like St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School, if their parents so choose. Our children will only be successful in the economy of tomorrow if they have the critical knowledge and skills obtained through a strong education. I will continue to fight for parents’ right to choose their children’s educational pathway and for every Texas family to have access to educational freedom.”



Governor Abbott was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by Auxiliary Bishop Michael J. Boulette of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, City of Boerne Major Frank Ritchie, Owner and President of Kahlig Auto Group Clarence Kahlig, Executive Director For Our Future Capital Campaign Committee Julie Seguin, and other state and local leaders.



St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School will provide the Boerne community with a faith-based education option for parents to choose. The anticipated opening of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School will be in the fall of 2025 as the church was able to meet its first fundraising goal this past summer. The school will be accredited by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department as part of the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

