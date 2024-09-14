Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / DUI #2 / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #2 / DLS

 

CASE#: 24B4005733                                            

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

 

STATION: VSP – Rutland                                           

 

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2024 1851 Hours

 

STREET: Northam Road

 

TOWN: Shrewsbury

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Andrew Kubisek

 

AGE: 23

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Holly, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 13th, 2024, at approximately 1851 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland responded to a motor vehicle crash on Northam Road in Shrewsbury, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Andrew Kubisek. During the investigation Troopers observed Kubisek display several indicators of impairment and discovered that his driver’s license was criminally suspended. Kubisek was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence and driving with a criminally suspended license.  Kubisek was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2024   1000 hours    

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

