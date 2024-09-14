Rutland Barracks / DUI #2 / DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #2 / DLS
CASE#: 24B4005733
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: VSP – Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/13/2024 1851 Hours
STREET: Northam Road
TOWN: Shrewsbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andrew Kubisek
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Holly, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 13th, 2024, at approximately 1851 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland responded to a motor vehicle crash on Northam Road in Shrewsbury, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Andrew Kubisek. During the investigation Troopers observed Kubisek display several indicators of impairment and discovered that his driver’s license was criminally suspended. Kubisek was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence and driving with a criminally suspended license. Kubisek was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2024 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
