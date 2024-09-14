Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff on Saturday, September 14, in honor of former Delegate Betty Crookshanks

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities in Greenbrier County to be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 14, 2024, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate Betty Crookshanks. Betty D. Crookshanks, born on October 27, 1944, in Greenbrier County, was the daughter of the late Gilda (Sovine) and Talmage Dorsey. She began her career as a teacher in Fayette County Public Schools, where she taught for over eight years. Crookshanks represented Greenbrier County in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1977 to 1988. After her time in the House of Delegates, she returned to education and served on the Greenbrier Board of Education. She also served her community in various capacities, including the Greenbrier County Commission, Rupert Women's Club, Rainelle Business and Professional Women's Club, and many other organizations. Crookshanks was honored as Outstanding Young Woman of West Virginia in 1980 and received the Rupert Rotary Club Outstanding Citizen award in 1984. Betty Crookshanks was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Crookshanks. She is survived by two half-sisters, Donna Legg and Susie, her half-brother, Jack Eagle, and several nieces and nephews.

