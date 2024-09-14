Gov. Justice launches School Safety Task Force to address and mitigate recent threats

CHARLESTON, WV — In response to the recent uptick in school threats across the state, Gov. Jim Justice has directed The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to establish a comprehensive task force to address and mitigate these concerns. The newly created School Safety Task Force is actively compiling and analyzing all reported school threats by county, educational institution, and Safe Schools Unit Region to ensure a thorough and coordinated response. The School Safety Task Force is made up of the following agencies: West Virginia Fusion Center

West Virginia State Police (WVSP)

West Virginia Safe Schools Unit

WVSP – West Virginia Intelligence Exchange (WVIX)

Federal Law Enforcement Partners

West Virginia Department of Education

West Virginia Prevention Resource Officer Program In conjunction with this effort, the task force is reaching out to each county prosecutor to identify all arrests and juvenile petitions related to school threats that have been filed. This data collection is critical to ensuring a swift and transparent legal process is in place for those who threaten the safety of our schools. To enhance real-time communication, a communication connect room is being established to provide a centralized hub for all School Safety Task Force partners. This platform will be activated in the event of a critical incident, ensuring immediate coordination and response across agencies. The task force is also committed to sharing all relevant information with our partners to ensure a unified and effective approach to school safety. Gov. Justice remains committed to ensuring the safety of students, educators, and communities across West Virginia and will continue to provide resources and support to ensure our schools remain safe havens for learning and growth. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and West Virginia Fusion Center will provide updates as more information becomes available. Reporting a Threat

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security reminds all West Virginians to immediately call 911 if there is an immediate danger or law enforcement intervention is necessary. Additionally, West Virginia has partnered with My Mobile Witness to implement a “see something, send something” reporting system that can be completed on a smartphone or other mobile device. All West Virginians are encouraged to participate in this initiative by downloading the free See, Send application from the App Store or Google Play. My Mobile Witness is also compatible with web-based reporting and is not strictly for cell phone use. Once the app is downloaded to a device, users will be prompted to enter their first and last name (though any reporting can be done anonymously, if the user prefers), their phone number, and then select a state of residence. Once those fields are entered, the app will be ready to use. The user may submit tips for “Crime/Suspicious Activity” or “School Threat or Safety Issues,” and they may also request help for “Suicide or Addiction.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.