First Lady Justice celebrates two Friends With Paws therapy dogs at Petersburg Elementary and Davis Thomas Elementary Middle School

The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several Communities In Schools sites across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. As of August 2024, 36 Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed across the state. The Friends With Paws therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. “We are thrilled to have Joey in our school community,” said Principal Dwayne Hedrick at Petersburg Elementary. “This wonderful addition has provided support, reduced stress, and fostered a more inclusive and compassionate environment for our students. Joey has been a tremendous asset in enhancing the well-being and academic success of our students.” Following the assemblies, students and staff had the chance to have some extra time with Joey and Prim.

