US, Uzbekistan sign Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement

WASHINGTON – The United States signed a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) with the Republic of Uzbekistan today in Washington, D.C., strengthening law enforcement and Customs support between the two nations.

“This marks an important milestone in U.S. relations with Uzbekistan, expanding on our already close partnership on border security and trade efforts,” Troy A. Miller, CBP’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner, said during his opening remarks. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection appreciates our partnership with Uzbekistan in pursuing our mutual goal of stronger law enforcement and more efficient trade facilitation.”

Akmalkhuja Mavlonov, Chairman of the Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, echoed Miller’s sentiment, saying, “Our cooperation with CBP is of strategic importance for strengthening border security and improving customs control processes. I am very pleased with today's meeting, as it provides us with a unique opportunity to discuss such key issues as optimizing customs control procedures, using modern technologies and developing international cooperation.

Once entered into force, the CMAA will allow the United States and Uzbekistan to exchange information, thus strengthening the collaboration between the two countries. This CMAA reflects the United States’ commitment to a continued relationship and collaboration with Uzbekistan’s custom authorities on a wide range of issues, including securing the countries’ borders against terrorists, combating drug traffickers, and disrupting the operations of transnational criminal organizations.

CMAAs are bilateral agreements between the United States and its international partners that are enforced by their respective customs administrations. They provide the legal framework for the exchange of information and evidence to assist countries in the enforcement of customs laws, including duty evasion, trafficking, proliferation, money laundering and terrorism-related activities. CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are the implementing agencies for the United States.

This meeting marked Mavlonov’s first official visit to the United States and the first time the leaders have seen each other since Miller visited Brussels for the World Customs Organization Council Meeting in June 2024. The delegation also visited the National Targeting Center and the Field Operations Canine Academy, San Antonio International Airport and CBP Laredo Port of Entry.