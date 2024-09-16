NAMIC's ELDP Awarded Silver Medal for Excellence

NAMIC’s Executive Leadership Development Program Earns Prestigious Brandon Hall Group™ Silver Medal for Excellence in Leadership Development

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) proudly announces that its Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP), developed in partnership with the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Executive Education & Lifelong Learning, has been awarded the Brandon Hall Group™ Silver Medal for Excellence in the category of Best Leadership Development for Racial/Ethnic Minorities.The ELDP is specifically designed to accelerate the career progression of high-potential leaders of color, advancing them to senior positions within their organizations. Through partnerships with leading media, entertainment, and technology companies, NAMIC identifies and nurtures diverse executives, enhancing their leadership capabilities and equipping them with tools to overcome the unique challenges of executive roles.“At Darden, we focus on enterprise leadership. Participants may have expertise in a particular function, but ELDP aims to elevate their skills in strategy, finance, operations, personal leadership, and more—the core elements that help executive leaders excel,” said Martin N. Davidson, Ph.D., Johnson and Higgins Professor of Business Administration Senior Associate Dean and Global Chief Diversity Officer of UVA Darden. “ELDP's unique contribution is its capacity to integrate the experiences of leaders of color into the learning goals throughout the program.”“NAMIC is honored to receive the Brandon Hall Group™ Silver Medal for Excellence in Leadership Development. This recognition underscores the vital role our Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) has played for nearly 25 years in shaping the next generation of C-Suite leaders. Through our long-standing relationship with partner companies, ELDP has created a robust pipeline of world-class executives of color. This award is a testament to our commitment to employee growth, well-being, and the advancement of innovative human capital strategies.”— Anne-Marie Burton, NAMIC's Chief of Strategy & Programs.Established in 2001 in partnership with UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, ELDP is an immersive learning journey for executives. Over eight months, participants engage with peers and faculty, reflect on cutting-edge industry practices, and build lasting professional relationships. The program’s curriculum spans four training modules, each lasting three to four days, with content that focuses on strategic thinking, financial and business acumen, customer orientation, and leading strategic change.The curriculum, delivered by faculty across diverse disciplines, provides an enterprise perspective that integrates all business functions. This holistic approach ensures participants gain leadership skills relevant to their industries while fostering a high-performance and inclusive business culture.NAMIC extends its sincere gratitude to Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband connectivity company known through its Spectrum brand, for serving as the Champion Sponsor of ELDP. Charter’s support exemplifies the shared commitment between NAMIC and Charter to advancing diversity, inclusion, and leadership development within the media, entertainment, and technology industries.About NAMIC:Founded in 1980, NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within the media and technology sectors. NAMIC envisions a future where companies thrive through diverse talent, inclusive workplaces, and equitable practices, ensuring authentic representation in their content and products. With over 2,500 members across 18 chapters nationwide, NAMIC focuses on leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment. To learn more about NAMIC, visit www.namic.com and follow @NAMICNational on LinkedIn and Facebook.About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business:The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (MBA, MSBA and Ph.D.) and Executive Education & Lifelong Learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership and business publishing. Darden has Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., area and a global community that includes 18,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.About the Brandon Hall Group™:The Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era. The HCM Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.