NAMIC Rebrands as NAMIC Next, Expands Industry Reach, and Announces New Executive Board Leadership

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY — [January 30, 2026] — The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) today announced a bold evolution with the launch of NAMIC Next, marking the next chapter in the organization’s 45-year history. The rebrand reflects the rapidly changing media and business landscape and NAMIC Next’s expanded mission to serve a broader range of industries.Originally founded to support professionals in cable and media, NAMIC Next now engages leaders and emerging talent across media, entertainment, technology, and sports—recognizing the convergence of these industries and the growing need for inclusive, future-focused leadership development, advocacy, and access.“NAMIC Next represents both who we are today and where we are going,” said Sandy Nuñez, CEO of NAMIC Next. “As industries continue to intersect and evolve, our mission must evolve with them. This rebrand reflects our commitment to serving a broader ecosystem while remaining deeply rooted in equity, leadership, and opportunity.”Organizational Alignment with Entertainment Industry FoundationAs part of its organizational evolution, NAMIC Next is now a fiscally sponsored fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. EIF, recognized by Forbes among America’s Top Charities, is a Charity Navigator 4-Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. This alignment strengthens NAMIC Next’s operational infrastructure while supporting its continued focus on mission-driven programming and impact.New Executive Board LeadershipNAMIC Next also announced its newly appointed Executive Board leadership, bringing together senior executives from across media, entertainment technology, and sports:• Maria Soares, Senior Vice President, Production & Content Strategy, ESPN — Chair• Michael Alexander, Lead, Operational Optimization, Google Fiber — Vice Chair• Tonya Walley, Senior Vice President, Operations, Optimum — Treasurer• Jamone West, Senior Director, Affiliate Marketing, Offscript Worldwide — SecretaryNAMIC Next also welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors:• Elizabeth A. Morrison, Global Head of Inclusion, Recruiting, and Development at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), whose leadership in talent strategy and organizational culture brings valuable perspective to the Board.• Jeff Meza, Executive Vice President at Urban One, whose expertise in branded entertainment and integrated marketing strengthens the Board’s industry insight.The organization reaffirmed the continued service of its full Board of Directors, whose collective leadership supports NAMIC Next’s mission and strategic priorities.Additional Board Members:• Sonya Middleton, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Cox Communications• Charnelle Anderson, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Creative Services, TV One & Cleo TV• Denya ChinQuee, Senior Director, Global Marketing Insights, Amazon Ads• Raquel Williams, Vice President, Content Distribution & Partnerships, Hallmark• Nyree Wright, Executive Vice President, Crisis & Risk Communications, EdelmanChair EmeritusNAMIC Next also announced that Emory Walton, Senior Vice President, A+E Global Media, and former Chair of the Board, will continue supporting the organization as Chair Emeritus. In this role, Walton will remain actively engaged, providing counsel, continuity, and institutional knowledge as NAMIC Next moves forward.Organizational Leadership and Advisory SupportTo support this next phase of growth, NAMIC Next announced the return of James C. Jones, former NAMIC SVP of Education and Diversity Programs and current ICF Certified Executive Coach, as a consultant. In this role, Jones will serve on the task force charged with redesigning NAMIC Next’s Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP).In addition, Lynnette Smith, former NAMIC Atlanta Chapter President, will join NAMIC Next as a consultant focused on chapter management—supporting consistency, alignment, and operational effectiveness across the organization’s chapter network.Jones and Smith will join the NAMIC Next staff leadership team, which includes Sandra Girado, Vice President of Events and Partner Relations, and Davana O’Brien, Director of Operations, Programming & Chapters.About NAMIC NextNAMIC Next is a leadership and workforce development organization dedicated to advancing equity, inclusion, and opportunity across media, entertainment, technology, and sports. Through education, mentorship, leadership development, and industry partnerships, NAMIC Next prepares professionals to thrive in today’s evolving industries and to lead the future.

