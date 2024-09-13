ILLINOIS FARM SAFETY EMPHASIZED DURING HARVEST SEASON

ILLINOIS, September 13 - Governor JB Pritzker declares September 15-21 as Farm Safety and Health Week to promote workplace precautions on farms



SPRINGFIELD, IL - Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed Sept. 15-21 as Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois with a theme of "Don't Learn Safety by Accident." This year marks the 80th year for the annual observance nationwide.





In recognition of Farm Safety and Health Week, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) to encourage farmers and farm workers to follow safety precautions during the upcoming fall harvest season. To raise awareness, IDOA will address the following topics on social media:

Monday, Sept. 16: Equipment and Rural Roadway Safety

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Health and Wellness

Wednesday, Sept 18: Generations of Farming

Thursday, Sept. 19: Confined Spaces

Friday, Sept. 20: Reporting Ag Injuries

"Agriculture is our state's leading industry, and unfortunately, it's also the riskiest," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "We want to bring awareness to the risks as well as the ways to ensure farmers' safety during harvest and throughout the year."





According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the agriculture sector is the most dangerous in America, with more than 500 fatalities annually. Roadway crashes, tractor rollovers and confined space accidents top the list of risks farmers face.





Roadway safety begins with maintaining visibility. All farm vehicles traveling on public roads are required to display fluorescent orange Slow Moving Vehicle triangles. In addition, tractors and other farm vehicles and equipment must have adequate lighting. Drivers should be aware that farm vehicle operators often have limited rear visibility and exercise extreme caution when passing farm equipment.





"The fall harvest in Illinois is one of the most beautiful times of year, but with it comes the need for increased awareness when you are on the roads," said IDOT Secretary Omer Osman. "Now and throughout the year, stay alert for slow-moving equipment in rural areas and be prepared to slow down. Watch for reduced sightlines because of tall corn and proceed cautiously. By staying patient and sharing the road, we can keep Illinois the No. 1 state for agriculture and the safest as well."





Tractor-related deaths are most commonly the result of side and rear overturns, and 80% of rollover deaths are experienced farmers. Rollover protection devices such as rollbars are effective at preventing injury and death, particularly in conjunction with a seatbelt.





Grain handling is another high-hazard activity. Farmers are reminded to avoid entering gain bins if possible. When entry is required, never work alone in a confined space, and always wear the appropriate equipment. Working in pairs can prevent gain entrapment and engulfment.





"A recent grain bin incident in Lee County highlights the importance of working safely on the farm," said IDOL Occupational Safety and Health Chief Erik Kambarian. "Fortunately, due to the safe and effective efforts of the Sublette Fire Department, and their mutual aid partners, this incident resulted in a rescue rather than a recovery."





To report a workplace injury or unsafe working conditions, visit osha.illinois.gov or call the Illinois OSHA Reporting Hotline at (217) 782-7860.





For more information about Farm Safety and Health Week, visit the IDOA website or follow IDOA on Facebook.

Governor JB Pritzker's Proclamation is attached and can also be found online.