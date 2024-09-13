Ferne Clyffe State Park to celebrate 75 years on Sept. 21

ILLINOIS, September 13 - Public celebration will include guided hikes, youth fishing, rock-climbing demos, and more





SPRINGFIELD - When the State of Illinois purchased Ferne Clyffe for a state park in 1949, it was already well known for its natural beauty and scenic views.





Eager visitors would board the train in Goreville and travel to the site by rail for 10 cents a ride. The park even hosted Sunday church services in the Hawk's Cave shelter bluff, featuring an organ that was carefully transported down the old access road each week to provide musical accompaniment to the sermon.





The train no longer runs to Ferne Clyffe and organ music no longer echoes through the trees, but today this southern Illinois park's popularity as a destination for nature lovers, rock climbers, hikers, campers, and anglers attracts more than 325,000 people a year.





"There's so much to take in here at Ferne Clyffe State Park. This park is incredibly special and offers something fun for everyone to do," said Jay Massey, who has been the park's superintendent since 2020. "It's a privilege to experience Ferne Clyffe every day as part of my job, to get to know the many visitors who come back to explore it time and again, and to be here to help celebrate 75 years of offering unique outdoor experiences to thousands of visitors every year."





Ferne Clyffe State Park will mark its 75th anniversary with a public celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the park, which is on Illinois 37 about a mile south of Goreville and 12 miles south of Marion.





The day-long celebration will include guided hikes at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; free youth fishing; rock-climbing demonstrations; vendors; and exhibits. A ceremony with guest speakers is set for 11 a.m. at the Buck Creek picnic area in the heart of the park. Commemorative Ferne Clyffe anniversary coins will be available for purchase, and food will be sold on site by the Goreville High School Beta Club. The event is free and open to the public.





The 2,470-acre Ferne Clyffe State Park was named for the abundance of ferns that can be found at the site. Its rock formations make it a popular destination for climbers who can scale about 150 climbing routes across eight walls - a feature that's not available at any other Illinois state park.





For campers, Ferne Clyffe offers 59 Class A campsites at the Deer Ridge campground, 21 Class C sites at the Turkey Ridge campground, an equestrian campground along the River to River Trail that runs through the park, and a group campground.





The park also features three picnic shelters; four playgrounds; bank-fishing for largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, and redear; hunting; hiking; wildlife watching; and scenic views. The site is easily accessible from both Interstate 57 and Interstate 24.





Ferne Clyffe is one of 61 state parks managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. No admission fee is charged to visitors at any of Illinois' nearly 400 state parks, recreation areas, fish and wildlife areas, natural areas, and historic sites, which collectively have an estimated $3.4 billion annual economic impact across the state.





For more information about the Ferne Clyffe 75th anniversary celebration, call the park office at 618-995-2411 or visit the park on Facebook . More information about the park, its amenities and recreational opportunities can be found online



