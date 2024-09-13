Submit Release
Southeast Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in reference to an armed robbery.

On May 14, 2024, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the victim, an Uber driver, picked up the suspect in Hyattsville, Maryland. The victim drove the suspect to the 3700 block of D Street, Southeast. Once there, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s wallet and phone. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 20-year-old Dominic Armstrong of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

