MPD Makes Second Arrest in Fatal Shooting in Northeast
The Metropolitan Police Department announces a second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Northeast.
On Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 12:30 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4500 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Ricky Canty, of Temple Hills, Maryland.
Previously, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested an 18-year-old male of Northeast, DC, for First Degree Murder While Armed-Felony Murder. He was a juvenile at the time of the offense. He is being charged as an adult.
On Friday, September 13, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Lawrence Bradshaw, Jr. of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder.
CCN: 24061598
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.