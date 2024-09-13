MPD Makes Second Arrest in Fatal Shooting in Northeast

Submit Release
The Metropolitan Police Department announces a second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 12:30 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4500 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Ricky Canty, of Temple Hills, Maryland.

Previously, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested an 18-year-old male of Northeast, DC, for First Degree Murder While Armed-Felony Murder. He was a juvenile at the time of the offense. He is being charged as an adult.

On Friday, September 13, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Lawrence Bradshaw, Jr. of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder.

CCN: 24061598

