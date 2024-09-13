MPD Arrests Man for Armed Carjacking, Seeks Additional Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking and seeks an additional suspect.

On Monday, September 9, 2024, at approximately 12:20 pm, the victim was carjacked of their scooter in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, an officer observed the stolen scooter being operated by a suspect in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The suspect attempted to flee the scene. The officer apprehended the suspect and a handgun was recovered.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Paul Hawkins, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

A second suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24139629