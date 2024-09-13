Dads Got Something to Say Flyer

Congressional Briefing 2024: "Dad’s Got Something to Say!" Fathers for Maternal Health

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Kira4Moms, in partnership with the Black Maternal Health Caucus and the Congressional Dads Caucus, is proud to announce a congressional briefing titled "Dad's Got Something to Say!" This event will take place on September 17, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.. at the North Congressional Meeting Room (CVC 268).“This impactful and informative event aims to raise awareness about maternal health equity, featuring fathers advocating for maternal health reform through the Dads Matter Act and the Momnibus,” said Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms. “This briefing serves as a platform for fathers who have been at the forefront of demanding equity and support for maternal health, particularly in marginalized communities. These dads have something to say, and we want to ensure that their voices are heard.”Meet the Speakers:- Charles Johnson – President and Founder of 4Kira4Moms- Haywood Brown, MD – Senior Associate VP of Faculty & Academic Affairs for USF Health- Jonathan Webb – CEO, Awhonn- Jonathan Singletary – Deputy Director, birthFUND- David “DJ” Fernandez – Co-Founder, Brooke Shandoff Fernandez Memorial Foundation- Armand Kadima – Executive Director and Founder, Yolanda Shiphrah Kadima Foundation- James Hogue – CEO and Co-Founder, Fathers Assisting Mothers Inc.- Kier Gaines – Licensed Therapist and Digital CreatorCongresswoman Lauren Underwood, IL-14, will provide opening remarks. Congresswoman Underwood has been a tireless advocate for maternal health equity and the Momnibus legislation.The briefing will focus on how fathers play an essential role in maternal health advocacy, pushing for legislative reforms that ensure safety, care, and better health outcomes for mothers. This event is a pivotal moment for engaging policymakers, advocates, and the general public in a necessary conversation about maternal health disparities and the unique role of fathers in this fight.Event Details:Date & Time: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 8:30 AMLocation: North Congressional Meeting Room (CVC 268)Refreshments: Coffee & Light BreakfastRegister:Scan the QR code on the event flyer or visit our website to register for the event.This briefing is presented by 4Kira4Moms in collaboration with Bobbie, March of Dimes, and What to Expect Project and in partnership with the Black Maternal Health Caucus and the Congressional Dads Caucus.For more information, please contact, Gabrielle Albert – gabert@4kira4moms.com or 678.379.8978 or Tania Calle at tania.calle@mail.house.gov.# # #About 4Kira4Moms:In 2016, Charles Johnson lost his wife, Kira, during a routine C-section at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California. He founded 4Kira4Moms in 2017 as a response to his experience, to be a voice for other mothers and families facing unnecessary maternal loss, and to put an end to the maternal mortality health crisis. Black women are disproportionately affected by this epidemic, where they are 3x more likely to die from pregnancy than white women. The mission of 4Kira4Moms is to fight for improved maternal outcomes through advocacy and coalition building, educate the public about the impact of maternal mortality in communities, provide peer support to victim’s families, and promote the idea that maternal mortality should be viewed and discussed as a human rights issue. Learn more at 4Kira4Moms.com.About The Black Maternal Health Caucus:The Black Maternal Health Caucus is organized around the goals of elevating America’s maternal health crisis within Congress and advancing policy solutions to improve maternal health outcomes and end disparities.About the Congressional Dads Caucus:The Dads Caucus is dedicated to championing the needs of working families. Our mission is grounded in a fundamental belief: Dads need to do more of our part both at home and in Congress, advocating for policies that uplift parents and children across the country.

