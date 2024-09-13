Swedish and Finnish ministers to undertake joint visits

SWEDEN, September 13 - Study visit at vocational higher education institution for construction engineers

Minister for Employment and Integration Mats Persson and Finland’s Minister of Employment Arto Satonen will visit the vocational higher education institution Nackademin to discuss education, including the training of construction engineers for sustainable construction.

Contact:

Agnes Eklund +46 76-142 63 78 e-mail Agnes Eklund

Study visit to the emergency clinic for people subjected to rape at Södersjukhuset

Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life Paulina Brandberg and Finland’s Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen will visit the emergency clinic for people subjected to rape at Södersjukhuset.

Contact:

Emelie Franzén +46 76-771 09 51 e-mail Emelie Franzén

Study visit to Nacka Municipality

Minister for Public Administration Erik Slottner and Finland’s Minister of Local and Regional Government Anna-Kaisa Ikonen will visit Nacka Municipality to hear about their efforts to strengthen the digitalisation of the Municipality’s operations, including by developing citizen-oriented digital services.

Contact:

Samuel Dalevi +46 76-133 51 18 e-mail Samuel Dalevi

Signing of two declarations of intent

Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin and Finland’s Minister of Transport, Communications and the Interior Lulu Ranne and Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman will sign declarations of intent on ensuring critical supplies and protection of the civilian population.

Contact:

Petter Hagman +46 76-313 63 13 e-mail Petter Hagman

CBRNE-themed fire station visit

Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen and Antti Salminen, State Secretary to Minister of Transport, Communications and the Interior Lulu Ranne will visit Järfälla fire station for a display of Sweden’s capability to manage chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive goods.

Contacts:

Petter Hagman +46 76-313 63 13 e-mail Petter Hagman

Adam Schelin +46 76-140 43 17 e-mail Adam Schelin

Study visit to the Baltic Sea Science Center and a trial run of Candela’s electric boat

Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari and Finland’s Minister of Climate and the Environment Kai Mykkänen will participate in a trial run of Candela’s electric boat in the Stockholm Archipelago and then visit the Baltic Sea Science Center at Skansen.

Contact:

Niki Westerberg +46 70-250 59 40 e-mail Niki Westerberg

Study visit to Stockholm Exergi’s Värtaverket

Minister for Rural Affairs Peter Kullgren and Finland’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah will visit Värtaverket’s biofueled thermal power station and the planned bio-carbon capture and storage facility.

Contacts:

Mattias Svensson +46 76-110 51 67 e-mail Mattias Svensson

Sabina Jansson Bernhardsson +46 73-029 10 12 e-mail Sabina Jansson Bernhardsson

Study visit to the ports of Stockholm

Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson, Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer, Minister for Migration Johan Forssell, Minister for Finance Elisabeth Svantesson, Minister for Financial Markets Niklas Wykman and Finland’s Minister of Transport, Communications and the Interior Lulu Ranne, Minister of Justice Leena Meri and Minister of Finance Riikka Purra will visit the ports of Stockholm in Värtahamnen to discuss infrastructure preparedness, cross-border crime and border security.

Contacts:

Ebba Gustavsson +46 76-127 04 88 e-mail Ebba Gustavsson

Caroline Opsahl +46 76-141 15 42 e-mail Caroline Opsahl

Victoria Holmqvist +46 76-142 29 39 e-mail Victoria Holmqvist

Klara Söderberg +46 76-108 90 82 e-mail Klara Söderberg

Victoria Ericsson +46 76-137 89 04 e-mail Victoria Ericsson

Study visit to family centre in Rinkeby

Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed, Minister for Health Care Acko Ankarberg Johansson and Finland’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso and Minister of Youth, Sport and Physical Activity Sandra Bergqvist will visit a family centre in Rinkeby to discuss equitable health.

Contacts:

Simon Hoff +46 76-127 76 97 e-mail Simon Hoff

Joel Apelthun +46 76-127 93 94 e-mail Joel Apelthun

Study visit to Försäkringskassan

Minister for Older People and Social Security Anna Tenje and Finland’s Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen will visit the head office of the Swedish Social Insurance Agency to discuss benefit offences and incorrect payments.

Contact:

Sebastian Tham +46 76-134 67 22 e-mail Sebastian Tham

Seminar with the European Commission Representation in Stockholm

Minister for EU Affairs Jessica Rosencrantz and Finland’s Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Joakim Strand will take part in a seminar on Swedish-Finnish cooperation in the EU at Lilla Studion in Kulturhuset. Some news will be shared at the seminar.

Contact:

Linn Laurin +46 76-133 67 90 e-mail Linn Laurin

School visit in Rinkeby

Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand, Minister for Schools Lotta Edholm and Finland’s Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz will visit a school in Rinkeby that is participating in a national reading challenge.

Contacts:

Sara E. Persson +46 76-112 78 19 e-mail Sara E. Persson

Ellen Kult +46 76-140 15 28 e-mail Ellen Kult

Seminar at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the National Library of Sweden

Minister for Education Johan Pehrson and Finland’s Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala will take part in a seminar at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on the subject of excellence. They will also visit the National Library of Sweden in Humlegården to discuss KBlab, a national infrastructure for research and artificial intelligence.

Contact:

Alexandra Örenmark +46 76-117 29 48 e-mail Alexandra Örenmark

Panel discussion on supporting Ukraine

Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will take part in a panel discussion at the Prince Royal’s Palace on supporting Ukraine and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

Contact:

Richard Wahlström +46 76-534 25 23

Ukraine conversations and visit by Operation Aid

Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will host the non-profit organisation Operation Aid during a field visit in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs at Gustaf Adolfs torg for a display of the organisations activities, including an ambulance returned from the front in Ukraine and a brief conversation with Ukrainian medics.

Contact:

Richard Wahlström +46 76-534 25 23

Seminar on supporting Swedish and Finnish scale-ups

Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio will host a seminar at Epicenter on how the countries can cooperate to create better conditions for the financing and internationalisation of scaleups with the participation of companies, investors and other stakeholders.

Contact:

Hanna Strömberg +46 76-128 61 69 e-mail Hanna Strömberg