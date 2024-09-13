Minimal water available for waterfowl hunting at Market Lake this fall

Fish and Game wants to make waterfowl hunters aware that they will find minimal water at Market Lake this Fall. Water levels in the marshes are at an all-time low, with very limited standing water left to attract the waterfowl that hunters are used to seeing.

A combination of factors has led to drier conditions this year, including limitations related to irrigation water use and decreased flow from nearby springs. Historically, springs that were supported by excess water infiltrating from Egin Bench flood irrigation flowed into the marshes. With conversion away from flood irrigation on the Egin Bench, those springs no longer provide water to Market Lake marshes.

“Over the past nine years the springs have not run,” explains Brett Gullett Market Lake Manager. “This is evident by looking at the flow from the artesian Jones Well which currently barely flows over the well pipe, and years ago used to shoot feet into the air.” These spring water inputs used to keep the main marshes in a water surplus.

Fish and Game is looking into new water strategies to provide wildlife habitat and hunting opportunities at Market Lake. “We are doing the best we can with the water available to us, but this is going to be a very dry year at Market Lake,” says Gullett. “Hopefully people will take advantage of some of the other hunting opportunities Market Lake has to offer.”