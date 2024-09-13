Bambi NEMT software releases short movie 'Run Bambi Run': A Bodacious Story about NEMT'

The Bodacious Story about MyRide SC switching to Bambi NEMT Software

Your dispatcher clicks one button and Bambi immediately figures out the best way of assigning all your trips to your drivers, maximizing the capacity of your fleet.” — Howard Berkowitz

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bambi, a leading provider of innovative NEMT (Non-Emergency Medical Transportation) software solutions, today released a new video, "Run Bambi Run": A Bodacious Story about NEMT" highlighting the story of MyRide SC and their journey from a “bad” NEMT software to Bambi.The problem for MyRide SC is that they were successful in getting rides and more vehicles on the road daily, but their scheduling and routing software was holding them back. Even with smart managers and kind drivers going the extra mile their bottom line had them barely making even.“I have to maximize trips for 12 vehicles, deal with all the daily schedule changes, and when a driver calls in sick I have to start all over. This program is so bad, I might as well do all of this manually” Ross Steinberg MyRide SC’s Operations Manager and Dispatcher describes the problem and sums it up “Our routing and scheduling software is a piece of crap!”.This led Dave Swanner, MyRide owner to seek out alternatives with the help of industry expert Howard Berkowitz of H&S Consulting, a NEMT Advisory firm. Howard introduces Dave to the power of Bambi as a solution to streamline scheduling.“Your dispatcher clicks one button and Bambi immediately figures out the best way of assigning all your trips to your drivers, maximizing the capacity of your fleet.” explains Howard Berkowitz.To the skeptics like Dave and MyRide initially, Nirav Chheda, Bambi CEO says "I get it. Seeing is believing. If you’ve never seen Roger Federer play tennis, would you believe anybody could hit a ball that *Expletive* good.”After implementation, Bambi's cloud-based platform upgrades MyRide’s entire NEMT operations, streamlining scheduling , dispatching, billing, and reporting processes. The user-friendly interface and robust features have garnered widespread acclaim from new customer MyRide, and other NEMT providers to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the overall patient transportation experience.Key benefits of the transition to Bambi NEMT include:Enhanced service quality and reliabilityImproved scheduling and dispatching processesExpanded transportation optionsUser-friendly online portal and mobile appDedicated customer service support

"Run Bambi Run": A Bodacious Story about NEMT

