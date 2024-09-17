Vesta Partners with ServiceLink to Deliver Streamlined Flood Reporting

This collaboration enhances our ability to seamlessly deliver critical data to customers, empowering them to make faster, more informed lending decisions.” — Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lenders using the Vesta next-generation loan origination system (LOS) can now order flood zone determinations via ServiceLink National Flood’s internet order system, WebCert, without ever leaving the LOS. This natively built integration with ServiceLink’s platform provides access to the most up-to-date FEMA data and highly accurate flood determination reports.Vesta is the LOS of the future that allows lenders of all sizes and specialties to build workflows and rules around their unique business logic, integrating directly into the workflow engine without ever using developer resources.As cost to originate becomes even more top of mind for lenders in today’s market, the need to streamline workflows and reduce time to close is mission critical. This integration, which leverages Vesta’s open, cloud-native APIs, creates significant efficiencies by letting operational users order, manage, track, and receive flood zone determination orders directly within the Vesta LOS, while remaining fully compliant with regulatory requirements.“We’re excited to partner with ServiceLink’s flood division to provide lenders with accurate, timely flood reporting,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. “This collaboration enhances our ability to seamlessly deliver critical data to customers, empowering them to make faster, more informed lending decisions. We look forward to building on this partnership and deepening our relationship with ServiceLink.”“Through this integration, lenders of all sizes will have direct access to ServiceLink’s best-in-class, industry-leading technology and experience in flood services, without ever leaving Vesta’s loan origination system. Coupled with ease of use, our consistent, highly accurate flood determination reports have some of the fastest turn times in the industry, providing increased efficiency. We’re excited to team up with Vesta to bring this experience to a wider group of lenders,” said Dave Steinmetz, ServiceLink division president for origination services.About Vesta:Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment processes, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: vesta.com About ServiceLink:ServiceLink is the nation's premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance and service excellence. ServiceLink provides valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services, as well as field services and auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit svclnk.com

