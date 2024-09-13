Maine Department of Education Sends Thousands of Free Books to be Accessed by Every Public School in the State

(An example of the Welcoming Libraries: Pine Collection, which will be accessed by every public school in Maine.)

This first-in-the-nation initiative exploring themes of immigration, diversity, belonging, and acceptance was kicked off today at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

Westbrook, ME – In collaboration with the award-winning Maine nonprofit I’m Your Neighbor Books, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) held The Pine Project’s Welcoming Libraries Celebration, marking the start of this first-in-the-nation initiative. Welcoming Libraries are collections of picture books exploring themes of immigration, diversity, and belonging, curated to foster inclusive communities.

“We know the power of a story. We know the power of books to help transport readers and help them identify with others, feel more connected, feel included in their communities, and feel a sense of belonging. Each story in the Welcoming Libraries: Pine Collections reflects that power of being included,” said Maine DOE Associate Commissioner for Public Education Megan Welter. “We know that through this initiative, readers will get to immerse themselves in wonderful stories and, at the same time, provide educators with the tools to create an even more welcoming and inclusive environment for all students.”

The Pine Project, initiated by the Maine DOE, has evolved from a small-scale initiative to a statewide program. Initially, the project comprised 16 libraries that went to as many Maine Schools. Now, through a collaboration with I’m Your Neighbor Books, the Maine DOE has expanded the project to include all public schools in the state and incorporate professional development. This expansion extends the project’s benefits to students and educators throughout Maine, providing every Maine school administrative unit with a Welcoming Library: Pine Collection.

Every collection includes 30 books and a Maine-made bookshelf. Each book includes discussion questions developed by Maine educators and community leaders to facilitate conversations in the classroom.

Some of the educators who worked on the Pine Project. (Courtesy of I’m Your Neighbor Books.)

“I didn’t realize how complex the subject of immigration was because I am an immigrant myself. It was my lived experience. But now, seeing students enjoying reading these books and hearing the conversations they inspire, I understand,” said Ina Demers, an educator involved with the project, who has already had a chance to read some of the curated books to her students.

“It’s super inspiring and exciting and energizing and really gives a sense of hopefulness about growing our capacity for truth-telling and welcoming and creating a sense of deep, deep, deep belonging,” said Francie Latour, author of Auntie Luce’s Talking Paintings, one of the books included in Welcoming Libraries: Pine Collection. “We know that belonging is really tied to our ability to learn. It is hard to learn and thrive in school if we don’t feel safe, and belonging gives us that feeling of safety.”

The Pine Project’s Welcoming Libraries Celebration featured a full cast reading of “I’m an American” by Darshana Khiani, performed by fifth graders from Westbrook Middle School. One parent who came to watch her son read shared that the Pine Project made her feel like she and her family truly belonged in Maine.

“I love seeing everyone here. It’s nice,” the parent commented. “After coming here from the Congo seven years ago, it is finally feeling like home.”

The Pine Project has been entirely Maine-based. The collections have been curated by I’m Your Neighbor Books, a Maine nonprofit, containing books by Peaks Island author Anne Sibley O’Brien and audiobook-enhanced titles provided by Portland’s AudioFile Magazine. The libraries sit on a bookshelf designed by Biddeford’s Nomak Design, manufactured by Lisbon Falls’ Orion Woodworking, and topped with signage from South Portland’s Banacom Sign. Martin’s Point Health Care Volunteers packed each set of books and bookshelves with custom packaging designed by Biddeford’s Volk Packaging.

“To have the opportunity to do something with such a strong public mission statement was like a dream come true for us,” said Katie Clark of Nomak Design.

“Maine is a special place for craftsmen and artisans, so it feels good to give my time to make quality products that are a part of Maine’s culture,” said Ryan Cathcart of Orion Woodshop.

The Pine Project also includes free professional learning, designed by the Maine DOE and I’m Your Neighbor Books, to aid educators in utilizing the libraries in their schools.

Westbrook Fifth Graders Perform a Full Cast Reading of “I’m An American.”

“The professional learning is a self-guided training to use the featured picture books to teach self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making,” said project lead Melanie Junkins, Maine DOE

Multilingual and Bilingual Education Specialist. “This is not a curriculum. Instead, this is an application of the Collaborative for Academic Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) framework.”

“This project aligns with the CASEL framework in lots of ways. First of all, it is specifically intended to encourage welcoming communities and to help students have a greater sense of belonging,” explained CASEL Director of Policy Andrew Tucker. “In general, the CASEL framework is about belonging. It’s about creating these communities where students can acquire important lifelong competencies like self-awareness and self-management. [The Pine Project] allows for social awareness in a huge way because it helps students understand the life experiences of other people. It helps them to talk amongst themselves and build the relationship skills they need to understand somebody else’s perspective.”

The Pine Project’s Professional Learning will be available on September 30th on the Maine DOE website. The Pine Project was funded through Federal Emergency Relief and is a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response. You can learn more about Maine’s use of Federal Emergency Funding on the Maine DOE website.