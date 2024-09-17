Industry Leader Michael Wolfe Launches Consulting and Advisory Firm Wolfe Realty Services

Wolfe Realty Services provides comprehensive advisory and management solutions tailored to the needs of boards, owners, and industry professionals.

There have not been many fully integrated resources available for self-managed buildings, service providers, and professionals who could benefit from elevating operational efficiencies.” — Michael Wolfe, President, Wolfe Realty Services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate entrepreneur and seasoned advisor Michael Wolfe has launched Wolfe Realty Services , his latest venture dedicated to providing expert advisory services to the real estate industry. With over three decades of experience as a property management executive, Wolfe's new firm provides comprehensive advisory and management solutions tailored to the needs of boards, owners, and industry professionals.“As the president of an industry leading, privately-owned property management company for over 35 years, I recognized a void in available resources for certain sectors,” says Wolfe. “There have not been many fully integrated resources available for self-managed buildings, service providers, and professionals who could benefit from elevating operational efficiencies.”Wolfe Realty Services delivers comprehensive advisory services to self-managed co-op and condominium boards, and industry-related businesses. Comprising an experienced team of experts, the firm provides tailored recommendations on a wide range of issues, including best practices, compliance, corporate governance, budgeting, financial management, insurance coverage, contract negotiations, software and related platforms, and staff management and training.As personal advisors, Wolfe Realty Services prioritizes educating board members, owners, business leaders, and industry professionals on their fiduciary duties, ensuring informed decisions are made that protect the interests of shareholders, unit owners, residents, employees, and clients. The firm’s services extend to facilitating board, annual, and special meetings, resolving disputes, addressing shareholder/unit owner/resident violations, compliance, infrastructure, capital improvements, restoration, and assisting with the collection of maintenance, common charges, and rent.For vendors, professionals, and management companies, Wolfe Realty Service has curated programs that optimize operations and drive growth through more efficient procedures, leveraging technology, and streamlining processes. Included in its vendor services platform are in-depth analyses of financial management and budgeting, maintenance, staffing, and client relations.Adds Wolfe, “Our mission is to be an unparalleled resource for maintaining profitable, fully operational buildings, and successful business models. We implement a holistic approach, drawing on our deep knowledge of project management, leasing, finance, taxes, labor and employment, corporate matters, and insurance coverage.”About Michael WolfeMichael Wolfe has been an industry force since 1986 when he first joined Midboro Management. Within five years, he was named president of the award-winning property management firm, where he continued to steer its course for the next 35 years.A licensed real estate and insurance broker, Wolfe is also a New York State Certified Instructor in Real Estate. He proudly serves as Chair of the Real Estate Board of New York’s (REBNY) Residential Management Council and is on the Real Estate Boker’s Executive Board. In addition, Wolfe sits on the Board of Directors of the Council of New York Cooperatives and Condominiums (CNYCC) and an advisor to the Presidents Co-op and Condo Council (PCCC). He is a long-time advisor and instructor for the educational board of Service Workers Union, Local 32BJ. In that position, he continues to be at the forefront of issues pertaining to staffing, while at the same time contributing to union members’ learning and development.More about Wolfe Realty Services and Michael Wolfe may be found at http://wolferealtyservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.