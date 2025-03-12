Capitol Fire Sprinkler Completes Comprehensive Fire Protection Project in FiDi

Leading NYC fire protection firm installs 971 sprinkler heads on six floors at luxury prewar multifamily property, formerly an office building

Capitol Fire Sprinkler’s expertise was invaluable in ensuring that this critical infrastructure met the highest standards while seamlessly integrating into our conversion project.” — Robert Vahhabaghai, Vice President of Development, The Moinian Group.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Fire Sprinkler , a leading New York City-based fire protection company, has successfully completed a fire sprinkler system installation with an astounding 971 heads on floors three through eight at 90 John Street, a luxury rental property developed, owned and managed by the Moinian Group.Also known as the Aria, 90 John Street features 114 studio and one- bedroom apartments. The office to residential conversion of the six floors Capitol Fire Sprinkler worked on was completed in late 2024.“This is a meticulous conversion by one of the city’s preeminent owners and developers, so the work was carefully implemented in sections,” pointed out Adam Levine, President, Capitol Fire Sprinkler. “Working in exceptionally large floor plates, featuring approximately 23 units per floor, our job was to ensure the project perfectly conformed to the design drawings.”“We are committed to delivering high-quality living spaces that combine luxury, functionality, and safety,” said Robert Vahhabaghai, Vice President of Development at The Moinian Group. “Capitol Fire Sprinkler’s expertise was invaluable in ensuring that this critical infrastructure met the highest standards while seamlessly integrating into our conversion project. Their ability to execute with precision in a complex retrofit environment was key to maintaining our project timelines and delivering a top-tier residential experience.”The Capitol Fire Sprinkler installation team was led by Senior Project Manager Alfonso Cozzo, with a system designed in-house by Michael Ward, Design Engineer Manager.# # #About Capitol Fire SprinklerCapitol Fire Sprinkler has been a trusted provider in the Greater New York Metro area, serving the five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, and Westchester since 1952. Capitol Fire Sprinkler offers a full range of fire sprinkler services, including inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, violation consultation, and installation. More information about Capitol Fire Sprinkler may be found at info@capitolfire.com or by calling 718-533-6800.

