Celebrating NSCC's New Sydney Waterfront Campus

CANADA, September 13 - L-R: Carla Arsenault, Principal, NSCC Sydney Waterfront campus; Premier Tim Houston; Kate Fraser, early childhood education student; Cape Breton East MLA Brian Comer; and Don Bureaux, NSCC President, take part in a tree planting to commemorate the opening. (Communications Nova Scotia)

