NSCC Sydney Waterfront Campus Welcomes Students

CANADA, September 13 - Premier Tim Houston commemorated the opening of the new NSCC Sydney Waterfront campus today, September 13.

The campus, featuring modern design, open spaces and state-of-the-art technology, opened its doors to students and faculty earlier this month.

“I’m thrilled to be here today to see firsthand this dynamic learning environment that will attract students from across the province and beyond,” said Premier Houston. “This campus is an example of the work and collaboration required to offer Nova Scotians the opportunities they deserve to study, train and make a living in Nova Scotia.”

The new campus is 305,000 square feet over four buildings connected by a series of pedways. In addition to modern learning spaces and an open concept library and learning commons, the campus includes a presentation theatre, applied research centre, early childhood education centre and day care, and cultural spaces including a Mi’kmaw Cultural Centre and an Elders room.

Located downtown, it offers many off-campus amenities for students and staff, who can enjoy the boardwalk, visit local shops and restaurants, and easily access public transit.

Quotes:

“This is an exciting day for Cape Breton and NSCC. Students of the Sydney Waterfront campus have a unique opportunity to learn in a new environment that is accessible and inclusive, offering new technologies and 30 diverse programs.”

— Brian Wong, Minister of Advanced Education

“To see this campus arise from the hopes and ideas of a community to this state-of-the-art, accessible, modern centre for learning and innovation in Sydney’s downtown core is undeniably our highlight of the year. I know the new spaces and waterfront views will inspire our students along their learning journeys. I extend my gratitude to the government for this mammoth investment in our mission as a College through the new build and to our neighbours for their patience and understanding over the last five years as our campus has come to life.”

— Don Bureaux, President, Nova Scotia Community College

Quick Facts:

the new campus was built in accordance with accessibility and environmental standards and includes a 150-seat lecture hall and a day care with 25 spots

the new campus is one of Nova Scotia’s most accessible and sustainable new builds

the former Marconi campus will house a collaborative care clinic scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025; the clinic will be operated by Nova Scotia Health and serve the primary care needs of 10,000 patients and provide new space for the clinical training of medical students at the Cape Breton University medical school campus

Additional Resources:

Sydney Waterfront Campus: https://www.nscc.ca/campuses/sydney-waterfront/index.asp

New Campus Promotes Sustainability While Supporting Local: https://www.nscc.ca/about/news/stories/2023/new-campus-promotes-sustainability.asp

Other than cropping, CNS photos are not to be altered in any way