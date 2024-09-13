Attorney General Jackley Joins Attorneys General Urging Congress to Protect Children on Social Media Platforms

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Sept. 13, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 41 other Attorneys General in asking Congress to pass legislation requiring a U.S. Surgeon General warning on all algorithm-driven social media platforms.

In a letter to Congress, the Attorneys Generals state there is a growing scrutiny of social media companies for their role in the creation of general harm to the mental health of young people. The Attorneys General cite research that links young people’s use of these platforms to psychological harm, including depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts in kids and teens.

“We need to protect our children from the dangers of certain social media platforms,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorneys General have continued to challenge harmful social media platforms and to protect children. It is time for Congress to act.”

Other Attorneys General who are part of the letter are from: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The letter can be found here:

