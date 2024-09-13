Scenic State Route 218 in Orange County Reopens

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that State Route 218 in the Town of Highlands, Orange County, has reopened to traffic for the first time since devastating floods in July 2023 washed away a nearly 300-foot-wide swath of the roadway. Thanks to an extensive reconstruction undertaken by the State Department of Transportation, this 102-year-old scenic roadway ­— also known as Storm King Highway — is once again serving travelers headed to and from the United States Military Academy at West Point and such other Hudson Valley destinations as Storm King State Park and the Town of Cornwall. The newly reconstructed road also features upgraded drainage and stormwater runoff, making it more resilient and better able to withstand the challenges of extreme weather.

“The catastrophic rains that struck the Hudson Valley and other parts of the State in July of 2023 were a stark reminder that climate change is already resulting in more extreme weather and we need to be ready,” Governor Hochul said. “Fortunately, we are New Yorkers and there is no challenge we can’t overcome when we work together. Thanks to the talented teams at the New York State Department of Transportation, we have not only built back, but built back better, and this important roadway is now open again and ready to help travelers explore the treasures of the Hudson Valley, including fall foliage and, of course, Army football!”

State Route 218 was one of many roads across New York that suffered significant damage from the severe weather that impacted the State in July of 2023. From July 9 to July 10 of that year, more than eight inches of rain were reported in parts of the Mid-Hudson Region, causing a portion of State Route 218 to collapse down the mountainside and necessitating the closure of a 5.5-mile stretch of the roadway.

The extreme damage required a full rebuild of the downhill slope with over 35,000 tons of recycled, light, medium and heavy stone fill used in the reconstruction. Once the sub-base material was trucked in, new asphalt, guide rail and pavement markings were added. The area’s steep terrain presented constant challenges, necessitating careful coordination of all heavy equipment movements.

An oversized box culvert manufactured in New York State and an armored embankment capable of conveying runoff from a 500-year weather event were also installed to improve resiliency. The new hydraulic system allows water to flow freely under the roadway. NYSDOT also worked closely with the New York Office of Parks and Historic Preservation to install an aesthetic stone treatment on visible parts of the culvert that better matches the area’s existing characteristics.

Additionally, extensive work was undertaken along State Route 218 near this project site, including drainage and culvert repairs and cleaning, ditch work, slope and shoulder repairs, and minor pavement patches.

Representative Pat Ryan said, “Reopening Route 218 is a huge and welcome step as we all continue to recover from last year’s devastating flood. I’m particularly proud that we took this opportunity not just to rebuild, but to upgrade the highway so that it is more resilient to the increasing impacts of climate change. This would not have been possible without partnerships across every level of government, especially the incredibly talented and hard-working team at the New York State Department of Transportation.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “In July 2023, communities in the Hudson Valley and across Upstate NY were battered by heavy downpours that caused historic flooding and widespread damage, including devastation on State Route 218. In the aftermath, I called on FEMA to deliver federal funding to restore this critical arterial road, and now I’m excited to say that it is not only back, but stronger than before. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work making sure that it is reopened to traffic for motorists in Orange County and beyond to use.”

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The reopening of scenic State Route 218 in just over a year is a stark demonstration of the awesome talent and determination of the employees and contractors of the New York State Department of Transportation. Where torrential rains and flooding had carved away a large section of the road and surrounding mountainside, there is once again a highway open and ready to help keep Hudson Valley travelers connected and on the go, regardless of the challenges thrown at us by Mother Nature.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “Route 218 is not an extensive highway, but it sees more than its share of commuter traffic, and it has been gratifying to see how carefully and quickly this important reconstruction work has been carried out. I am thrilled to have this scenic route back in use once more — not only for its iconic views but for its convenience to local residents. A big thanks to the hardworking men and women at the Department of Transportation as well as its contractors who took on the reconstruction."

Assemblymember Christopher Eachus said, “After the historic regional flooding of July 2023, I led the call for safer, stronger, and more resilient infrastructure in the Hudson Valley. It’s just not enough to hope for clear skies — we need our roads to be ready for the next time it floods. That’s why I’m proud to see the reopening of State Route 218, with structural enhancements to drainage and stormwater runoff that will keep it protected from heavy rain for the foreseeable future. In Albany, I will always fight for smart, proactive improvement projects that keep us safe.”

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said, “I am thankful that Governor Hochul has opened Route 218. This will now allow full access to the damaged roads, which will improve access to residents and first responders.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.