Unbranded Brewing Co. in Hialeah FL Now Closed, Contents Up For Auction

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbranded Brewing Co. , a Hialeah-based brewery located in the LEAH Arts District and known for their wood-aged lagers, has closed their doors and is liquidating the contents of their award winning brewhouse. The 32,000 sq. ft. state of the art facility features a 4 vessel, 30 barrel brewhouse with 13 fermentors, 7 bright tanks and 5 lagering tanks. The facility also features a 10,000 sq. ft. taproom with two 16 draft line systems, an 80 ft. long main bar, 30+ table outdoor porch and a private event space..The brewing company is now offering an opportunity for local businesses and the general public alike a chance to bid on and purchase the assets located in the facility by hosting an online auction on LocalAuctions.com . Unbranded Brewing Co. is liquidating the assets onsite including brewing equipment, bottling and canning equipment, the restaurant equipment, furniture, decor & much more. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and other business owners, including bars, restaurants and breweries” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from such a well respected and loved company”.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on LocalAuctions.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Friday 9/20/24.Bidding is taking place now through Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Wednesday 9/18/24 from 9am to 12pm. Unbranded Brewing Co. is located at 1395 E 11th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33010. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Thursday 9/19/24 and Friday 9/20/24 from 9am to 4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.

