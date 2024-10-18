Bike Retailer The Pro’s Closet Closes Facility, Everything Up For Public Auction
The Pro’s Closet Has Closed Its Louisville, CO Facility and is Liquidating Everything Via an Online Auction Taking Place Now Through 10/23/23.
The national bike retailer is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike a chance to purchase the items from the Louisville refurbishing center by hosting an online auction to sell off the entire contents of the massive facility. The company is liquidating everything onsite including tools, equipment, bicycle parts, warehouse equipment, racking, electronics, office furniture, décor, and other assets. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public, bike enthusiasts and other business owners” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from a company like this”.
Interested buyers are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions.com website. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Wednesday 10/30/24.
Bidding is taking place now through Wednesday October 23rd at 12 p.m. MDT. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Tuesday 10/22/24 from 9am to 3pm. The Pro’s Closet is located at 1900 Taylor Ave, Louisville, CO 80027. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Thursday 10/24/24 through Wednesday 10/30/24 from 9am to 5pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.
