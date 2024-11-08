Contents of Earnhardt Chevrolet in Chandler Up For Auction To The Public

Earnhardt Chevrolet Chandler Facility The LocalAuctions.com Logo Earnhardt Chevrolet Logo

Everything except the cars is up for sale via an online auction taking Place Now Through 11/13/24.

Very rarely does the general public get an opportunity to bid on and own a piece of a company that is so well known and respected” — Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earnhardt Chevrolet , a staple of north-Central Chandler since 1986, has relocated to a new state-of-the-art facility in Queen Creek. The longtime Chandler facility was one of three Earnhardt dealerships in the city that Tex Earnhardt called home for the latter half of his life. The Chandler location sold and serviced all GM vehicles and operated a complete service department, parts department and collision center, all on site.The Chandler property is planned to be redeveloped by Toll Brothers into a 420 unit apartment complex called Uptown, and the project is expected to be approved by the city’s Economic Development Office soon. The Planning & Zoning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of the redevelopment.Since the new state-of-the-art Chevrolet dealership in Queen Creek was built with all new equipment and fixtures, the items at the Chandler facility are no longer needed. Earnhardt Auto Centers is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike a chance to bid on and purchase the items from the former Chandler location. It will be hosting an online auction to sell off the entire contents of the facility and is liquidating everything onsite including vehicle lifts, paint booths, parts racks, office furniture, electronics, tools, shop equipment and much more. “Very rarely does the general public get an opportunity to bid on and own a piece of a company that is so well known and respected” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “This is an amazing opportunity not only for people in the auto dealer and auto mechanic industries, but for auto enthusiasts and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the assets from the former Earnhardt Chevy dealership location”.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on LocalAuctions.com . Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Friday 11/22/24.Bidding is taking place now through Wednesday November 13th at 12 p.m. MT. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Tuesday 11/14/24 from 9am to 2pm. Earnhardt Chevrolet Chandler is located at 2121 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Thursday 11/14/24 through Friday 11/22/23 from 9am to 4pm (excluding weekends). For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the LocalAuctions.com Website.

