ComicX Closes Unique Desert Ridge Restaurant, Everything Up For Public Auction

Everything from the memorabilia to the furniture is for sale via an online auction taking Place Now Through 3/4/25

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComicX , a Mexico-based chain of comic book-themed restaurants, is closing its only U.S. location after five years at Desert Ridge Marketplace in northeast Phoenix. Originally opened in December 2019, the 8,000-square-foot comic book themed restaurant was known for its super hero décor and its pop culture-inspired menu. The restaurant is filled with life-sized statues of Thor, Darth Vader, The Incredible Hulk and numerous other iconic characters.The company, ComicX USA, is now offering an opportunity for the general public and comic book enthusiasts alike a chance to bid on and purchase the assets inside the Desert Ridge restaurant by hosting an online auction on LocalAuctions.com . ComicX is liquidating the assets onsite including all the large super hero statues, memorabilia, décor, furniture, restaurant equipment, supplies & much more. “This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and comic enthusiasts, including former patrons of the restaurant” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. “Rarely does the public get a chance to bid on and purchase assets from such a unique and well known restaurant”.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on LocalAuctions.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions.com website . Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Thursday 3/6/25.Bidding is taking place now through Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 12 p.m. MT. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Monday 3/3/25 from 10am to 2pm. ComicX is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd, Suite# 95, Phoenix, AZ 85050. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Wednesday 3/5/25 and Thursday 3/6/25 from 9am to 5pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.

ComicX Liquidation Auction Walk Through Video

