Learn about prescribed fire through MDC online course and Oct. 9 field day

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important to stress that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

People interested in learning how to use fire as a management tool should register for a two-part controlled burn workshop being put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The field day portion of the workshop will be Oct. 9, but in order to take part in that, program participants must first complete the online portion of the class. A link to the online portion of the workshop will be given to people when they register. The online portion can be completed in two to four hours and is a mandatory prerequisite to the field day. Upon completing the online portion of the event, people will receive a certificate of completion which they must bring to the Oct. 9 demonstration burn.

The demonstration burn on Oct. 9 will be from 5-7 p.m. at MDC’s Robert E. Talbot Conservation Area in Lawrence County. During this part of the workshop, people will get hands-on experience on how to execute a prescribed burn for grassland management. Topics that will be covered by MDC Private Land Conservationist Meghan Lawler include equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn. Appropriate dress for the burn will be leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses.

People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202805

To get more information about this event or directions to the event, contact Lawler at Meghan.Lawler@mdc.mo.gov.