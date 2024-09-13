Preferred Location Identified for New Hospital in Rosthern

CANADA, September 13 - Released on September 13, 2024

A preferred site has now been identified for the new Acute Care facility in Rosthern. The preferred location for the new facility is on the southwest edge of town. An upcoming business case conducted by the Government of Saskatchewan will further validate site suitability through a technical site assessment.

“I am excited to see this project moving forward after close work with the community and local leaders,” Premier Scott Moe said. “Our government remains committed to building strong, healthy communities by ensuring Saskatchewan residents have greater access to critical infrastructure close to home, now and for generations to come.”

"We are very pleased to announce the location for the new Rosthern Acute Care Centre," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "This new facility will serve the residents of Rosthern and region for generations to come. Our ability as a government to be able to build critical health infrastructure across Saskatchewan is only possible thanks to our strong and growing economy."

The Rosthern Acute Care facility serves as the only hospital in the area providing crucial services to Rosthern and the surrounding communities. The building is reaching its end of useful life expectancy.

"We are very pleased that a location has been identified and plans can proceed for the Rosthern Hospital project," Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said. "Our government's commitment to ensure accessible health care for all Saskatchewan residents remains a top priority and I am happy Rosthern and area residents will soon have a new facility to meet their health care needs."

The new facility will address the infrastructure and clinical challenges at the existing space, as well as address the future needs of the region.

"Constructing a new Rosthern Hospital is about more than just a building - it represents our commitment to enhancing the care provided by our dedicated health care teams to residents of Rosthern and the surrounding region," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Andrew Will said. "Together with our provincial, municipal, community, and foundation partners, we are excited to see progress on this important project that will serve the needs of this growing community and region."

The project is a partnership between the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, the Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Town of Rosthern and foundations including the Rosthern Hospital Foundation and the Sask Valley Hospital Foundation. The project also engages the Twin River Planning District and the Rural Municipality of Laird.

The land, which is currently owned by the Town of Rosthern, is undeveloped and has been used for agricultural purposes for the past several years.

"The Town of Rosthern and Twin Rivers municipalities are excited to have our new Rosthern Hospital site ratified," Town of Rosthern Mayor Dennis Helmuth said. "The Town of Rosthern will continue to work collaboratively with our partners and the province as planning continues, and the construction phase approaches. When completed, our new hospital will carry on the Rosthern tradition of compassionate and improved hospital care to our citizens and neighbours. The signage unveiled today is another indicator that our new hospital project is moving forward."

The next steps for the project include business case development, which will be led by the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement. This work will include technical site assessments, capital options analysis, refining cost estimates, and risk and project phasing analysis. The project has moved ahead with procurement for the business case phase.

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget earmarked $250,000 to advance the business case on the Rosthern Hospital replacement project as part of the Government of Saskatchewan's record $4.4 billion capital plan.

