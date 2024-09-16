Honoring Latina Women: Dennis R. Garcia’s Las Madres Available for Pre-Order During Hispanic Heritage Month

"Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" will be released November 2024

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia is highlighting his upcoming book, “Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success,” which is available for pre-order ahead of its November 1, 2024, release. This deeply personal story chronicles the lives of three generations of Latina women, including Garcia’s mother, Irene, who faced significant challenges while building a life for their family in the American Midwest.

As we honor Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, “Las Madres” celebrates the resilience, strength, and lasting contributions of Latina women across generations. Through the inspiring stories of Candelaria, Rafaela, and Irene, Garcia presents a powerful narrative that sheds light on the immigrant experience while celebrating the vital role Latina women have played in shaping America.

“Hispanic Heritage Month holds special significance for me,” said Garcia. “It’s a time to reflect on the contributions of Latinos to our country and to honor the incredible legacy of Latina women, who have played an often overlooked but vital role in shaping our nation’s history. ‘Las Madres’ is my tribute to the sacrifices and triumphs of these women—stories that resonate far beyond my own family. The strength of Latina women is woven into the fabric of this country, and through ‘Las Madres,’ I hope to shine a light on their perseverance and the indelible impact they’ve made on our society.”

Kathleen Holt, coordinator of the High Plains Public Radio Readers Book Club, praised Las Madres, stating, “Las Madres is an intensely personal, generational saga that bridges history, time, and country. Highlighting qualities of resilience and love, this memoir/social history tells of three generations of women through the mid-twentieth century who, despite poverty, racism, and exclusion, build an extended family enriched by culture and faith, hard work, and education. More than an empowering narrative of immigrants becoming citizens, Las Madres is a chronicle of hope, perseverance, and character told through stories of everyday lives that truly define la familia with a unique and much-needed focus on southwest Kansas.”

“Las Madres” tells the remarkable stories of Candelaria Garcia, her daughter Rafaela, and Rafaela’s daughter, Irene. These women faced distinct challenges in their quest for security and freedom from poverty, navigating the journey from Mexico to the plains of Kansas. Their courage, patience, and determination illuminate the path of many Latina women who have sought to build a better life for their families. Garcia’s narrative dispels myths about the ease of immigrant life and provides a poignant reminder that there are many diverse paths to success.

"I wrote ‘Las Madres’ to pay tribute to the unwavering strength and resilience of the women in my family," Garcia shared. "Their journey was not just one of survival but one of courage, faith, and determination in the face of hardship. These stories aren’t just about overcoming obstacles—they're about building a lasting legacy. Through this book, I hope to inspire others to honor the stories of those who came before them and to recognize the quiet, everyday acts of strength that have shaped so many lives, particularly within the Latina community."

Garcia, whose award-winning debut “Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia” earned critical acclaim, once again brings a deeply personal story to life with “Las Madres.” This new work not only honors the legacy of his own family but also reveals the unseen struggles and hardships Latina women faced in their pursuit of the American dream, offering a narrative of resilience, perseverance, and hope.

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Preorder Links:

Preorder on University Press of Kansas

Preorder on Amazon

Release Date: November 1, 2024

Garcia will be embarking on a book tour after publication to engage with readers and share the powerful stories behind “Las Madres.” The tour will focus on the book’s themes of resilience, family legacy, and the vital role Latina women have played in shaping both their communities and the nation.

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney and educator with a passion for storytelling. A graduate of the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia has had a distinguished career in both civil and criminal law, and served as a Judge Pro Tem. His debut book, “Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia,” celebrated his cousin’s achievements and highlighted the broader immigrant experience. With “Las Madres,” Garcia honors his family’s legacy while sharing the broader experience of Latina women in America.

For more information about Garcia and his work, and upcoming tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews prior to the release of "Las Madres." Copies of the book will be available for purchase from University Press of Kansas, Amazon, and other online booksellers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.