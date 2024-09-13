CTO Welcomes New Sustainable Tourism Consultant

Narendra Ramgulam

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced the appointment of Trinidad and Tobago national Narendra Ramgulam as its new Sustainable Tourism Consultant.Ramgulam brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, focusing on advancing sustainable practices across the Caribbean region.As a leading regional tourism development agency, CTO is committed to promoting sustainable tourism that benefits the Caribbean people economically and socially. Ramgulam’s appointment aligns with the CTO’s mission to create a more sustainable and resilient tourism sector in the Caribbean. His expertise in sustainable tourism, coupled with his passion for the region, will be instrumental in driving forward initiatives that promote responsible and environmentally friendly tourism practices.Ramgulam previously served as Director of Tourism Product Development & Destination Management at the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited, where his work led to prestigious sustainability awards and a strengthened reputation for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as a Postgraduate Coordinator and Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus.Ramgulam continues the work previously spearheaded by Amanda Charles, who managed the CTO’s sustainability initiatives for eight years, organizing and participating in international and regional conferences and sustainable tourism initiatives. “We are grateful for Amanda’s considerable contributions to the CTO’s sustainable tourism development initiatives throughout the years,” said CTO Secretary-General & CEO Dona Regis-Prosper. “Her dedication and expertise have been invaluable in advancing our position and have contributed to sustainable development in the region,” she added.The CTO leader looks forward to furthering the CTO’s sustainability agenda in the future: “With Narendra’s proven track record and extensive knowledge, we are confident that he will significantly contribute to advancing sustainable tourism practices across the Caribbean. We are excited that we can leverage his expertise and guide our member countries towards a more sustainable and resilient tourism sector.”Ramgulam is a prolific researcher with 13 publications in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters. He is also an active participant in tourism conferences, sharing his expertise in the areas of sustainable tourism, tourism anthropology, tourism product development, and economic diversification.

