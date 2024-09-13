MPD Seeking Suspects in Southeast Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating four suspects involved in a burglary of a business in Southeast.

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at approximately 1:08 a.m., three suspects broke into a business in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The suspects stole the establishment’s ATM and loaded it into a waiting vehicle, driven by a fourth suspect, and fled the scene.



The suspects were captured by a surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24140740

###