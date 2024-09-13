Updated with Video* MPD Seeking Northwest Burglary Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating two vehicles and suspects involved in a burglary of a business in Northwest.

On Monday, September 9, 2024, at approximately 11:33 p.m., the suspects entered a business in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspects forcibly entered the door to the pharmacy area and took property. The suspects fled the scene in two different vehicles.

The suspects’ vehicles are described as a silver 4 door SUV and a green pickup truck both with unknown tags.

Three of suspects and their vehicles were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/dVdujTpgwd4

Anyone who can identify these suspects, these vehicles, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24139472