“MC Groceries” Program to End Childhood Hunger will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” with Special Guest Councilmember Albornoz on Radio America

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, who chairs the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee; Carlos Lam, member of Asociación de Guatemaltecos sin Fronteras; Ari Hernández, member of Asociación de Guatemaltecos Sin Fronteras; and Pedro Rodriguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air on Friday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio show will begin with a discussion featuring special guest Councilmember Albornoz to discuss MC Groceries, a new groundbreaking initiative in Montgomery County aimed at increasing food security and addressing childhood hunger. The new program uses Instacart Health Fresh Funds to offer monthly stipends to nearly 600 Montgomery County families for online grocery shopping and delivery. This program allows families to choose their preferred retailer and select grocery items based on their unique tastes, budget, dietary and health needs, and cultural preferences. Councilmember Albornoz will share the eligibility criteria and registration process.

The second segment of the show will highlight the nonprofit organization Asociación de Guatemaltecos Sin Fronteras(Association of Guatemalans Without Borders, in English). This Maryland-based nonprofit focuses on providing access to resources to empower people and help them reach their full potential. The organization also highlights the use of the marimba, a national and patriotic instrument of Guatemala. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Montgomery County Council will celebrate with a special commemoration and video presentation scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11:15 a.m. The Council Office Building will be the scene of a cultural event where members of the Asociación de Guatemaltecos Sin Fronteras will perform a musical act. Additional details on the celebration, including a special segment highlighting the admirable work of three pioneering women of Hispanic culture, will be shared in this interview.

In September, Mexico and many Central American countries celebrate the anniversary of their independence. The radio program will conclude with information regarding the celebration of El Salvador's independence at the consular office on Monday, Sept. 16. The event will feature traditional cuisine, cultural performances and family-friendly entertainment. You can find the consular building at 926 Philadelphia Ave. in Silver Spring.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.