Kodō Hotel & Restaurant Under BHG Ownership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boulevard Hospitality Group (BHG) is a 2009 founded hospitality organization led by former film executive, Freddy Braidy. Under the umbrella of BHG owned establishments is Yamashiro Hollywood – the 1900's, California cultural monument now celebrating its 114th year of operation. BHG’s most recent addition to its California portfolio is the ‘Kodō Hotel’ and ‘Kodō Restaurant’ – a Japanese retreat location in the Los Angeles Arts District.

The Kodō property itself, at 710 Sante Fe Ave. was once a 1920’s fire station – making the architectural site a relic of California history. The preparation to convert the modernly engineered station into what now stands as Kodō was an act of homage to Japanese principles of change and evolution.

,“Kodō was a passion project, designed by a team of artistic designers, architects, and Japanese mentors,” revealed Freddy Braidy, “The building was crafted for Los Angeles to further immerse into other cultures, respectfully and with thoughtful consideration.”

BHG’s ‘Kodō’ means “heartbeat” in Japanese – intentionally named to reflect the cultural fusion that permeates the spatial layout of the Kodō Hotel. Transformed by interior designers Jen Whitaker and Emi Kitawaki of Gry Space, along with architect Matthew Royce – the Kodō hotel is Los Angeles’ first establishment registered as Japanese concept called “omentanashi”. Omotenashi symbolizes the disposition to treat others with respect, expecting nothing in return.

“This is a concept that is unique to Japan, and as a Los Angeles business owner I have a dual responsibility to the State. I’m entrusted by Los Angeles to develop projects that merge us with the rest of the world,” shared BHG CEO, Freddy Braidy.



