Rob Kern Advances 2026 Modernization and Conservation Strategy for the Hunting Consortium

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert K. Kern (Rob Kern), Managing Director of The Hunting Consortium and President of the International Professional Hunters’ Association, is implementing a 2026 strategy focused on operational modernization, digital positioning, client experience, and conservation initiatives through Wild Strongholds.

Kern has over two decades of field experience in international hunting, with work in professional standards, global operations, and sustainability. In his current roles, he is most involved in operational oversight and strategic planning across multiple regions.

He is also Co-Founder of Wild Strongholds, a conservation media initiative that emphasizes public understanding, local communities, and measurable conservation outcomes, designed to explain how sustainable-use conservation functions in practice.

The Hunting Consortium was developed over time by Kern’s parents through field experience and long-standing relationships within the international hunting industry. His father, Robert P. Kern (Bob Kern), worked in regions including Romania and the Russian Far East, while his mother managed business operations, client preparation, and administrative systems.

Kern’s current responsibilities include marketing, business development, and client advisory. His role spans hunt design, expectation-setting, permitting, field coordination, and post-hunt processes such as trophy handling, shipping, and taxidermy. He works with clients and regional partners to coordinate hunts across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the South Pacific.

He has also overseen the company’s expansion in digital strategy, including search visibility, content development, and generative search positioning, with the goal of improving how information about international hunting is accessed and understood online.

Operational updates under his direction include the use of CRM systems, digital workflows, and structured communication processes. These changes affect client preparation, internal coordination, and external communication. Kern’s decision-making is based on field information and operational data, with a focus on aligning client expectations with outfitter capabilities and maintaining repeat client relationships.

Regarding 2026 priorities, Kern states, “My priorities in 2026 are to continue strengthening The Hunting Consortium as a modern, high-trust participant in international hunting. This includes improving client experience, refining internal systems, expanding digital and content efforts, and maintaining a presence in regions where operational experience is important.”

The organization is also prioritizing consistency in operations and working with clients who prioritize transparency and professionalism.

Unlike other hunting consultancies, The Hunting Consortium has long maintained regional managers and representatives in key markets, particularly in Central Asia and Europe. Kern’s hybrid outfitting model is the next step in this unique structure, adding dedicated equipment and support systems to increase consistency, control, and execution in the field.

“Ultimately, the focus is on combining an existing field presence with updated systems and processes to improve consistency and overall client experience,” he says.

Kern’s work reflects an ongoing effort to adapt operational practices within the international hunting industry, with attention to structure, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

For more information, visit: www.huntingconsortium.com/about-us/robert-k-kern



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