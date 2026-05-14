Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Hosts May Advantage for Non-Members

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted its May Advantage for Non-Members from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chamber’s headquarters, welcoming prospective members for an evening of networking, education, and business connection.

The event began with an open networking session, where attendees had the opportunity to meet Chamber members, the Board of Directors, and fellow business professionals interested in learning more about the organization and its role in the Beverly Hills business community.

At 6:00 p.m., the official presentation commenced with remarks from Chamber leadership and staff, each highlighting the resources, opportunities, and support available to businesses through Chamber membership.

Speakers included President & CEO Todd Johnson, Director of Sales Melissa Case, Membership Executive Grace Hansen, Marketing Director Julian Pineda, Events Manager Christian Lipton, and Senior Graphic Designer Matthew Kalinowski. Each speaker discussed how their respective departments support member visibility, strategic growth, marketing opportunities, and business connections.

Several members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors also shared personal perspectives on the impact of Chamber involvement within their industries. Speakers included businesswoman Bobbe Joy Dawson, former two-time Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold, Vice President at East West Bank David Haimovitz, and Dr. Violet Zahedi. Each discussed how Chamber membership has supported their professional goals and expanded opportunities for their companies through relationship-building and community engagement.

Following the presentation, guests were invited to the Chamber’s rooftop for an evening reception featuring small bites, cocktails, wine, and other beverages. As attendees networked and continued conversations with Chamber representatives and members, a sunset over Beverly Hills was the perfect backdrop for the gathering. The rooftop reception gave guests the chance to ask additional questions about membership, form professional connections, and engage with the Chamber community in a relaxed atmosphere.

The evening demonstrated the importance of professional networks and an active presence within the business community. Attendees learned how Chamber membership can help their businesses become more connected and visible through access to networking events, advocacy initiatives, and other marketing opportunities.

As part of the Chamber’s May membership initiative, new members who join during the month of May will also receive an additional ticket to the Chamber’s upcoming Summer Garden Party this June.

To learn more about becoming a member of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, visit https://members.beverlyhillschamber.com/newmemberapp/.

About the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce

The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce has been the voice of business in Beverly Hills since 1923. The Chamber’s goal is to empower businesses to thrive by serving as a resource for optimizing connections. Through marketing, advocacy, and education, the Chamber supports the Beverly Hills business community while working closely with city officials, local businesses, and community stakeholders to promote the local economy.

Comprised of hundreds of local businesses, the Chamber continues to promote collaboration, growth, and engagement throughout Beverly Hills through the support of its members, Board of Directors, volunteers, and event sponsors.



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