Empower Wellness Spa Highlights Circulation and Lymphatic-Focused Treatments For Pre-Summer in Encino

Mariam Hakopyan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Spring, Empower Wellness Spa is highlighting its non-invasive, science-backed wellness therapies that support the body’s natural physiological systems. Located in Encino, the spa offers treatments that benefit circulation, lymphatic flow, detoxification, and cellular function, aligning with growing interest in internal wellness and preventive care approaches around Southern California.

Founded by Mariam Hakopyan, Empower Wellness Spa emphasizes measurable physiological outcomes and education around how internal systems influence overall well-being, including energy levels, skin quality, and immune response. The spa addresses concerns like lymphatic stagnation, chronic inflammation, and impaired circulation through therapies that activate and support the body’s natural healing mechanisms.

Among the spa’s most popular offerings is Ozone Sauna Therapy, which combines heat, steam, and ozone exposure. The treatment supports oxygenation, circulation, and detoxification processes in the body. It is often recommended as an introductory therapy within the spa’s wellness programs. Additional treatments include Endospheres Compressive Microvibration therapy, which uses rhythmic microvibrations intended to support circulation, lymphatic drainage, and tissue health. Red Light Therapy, often paired with tools such as rebounders and vibration plates, supports cellular energy production and overall vitality. The spa also offers facial treatments that incorporate lymphatic-focused techniques such as Gua Sha, with the goal of encouraging drainage, reducing fluid retention, and supporting facial sculpting through non-invasive methods.

One of the spa’s newest services is Foot Zoning Therapy, which applies targeted pressure across mapped zones of the feet corresponding to different organs and systems in the body. The practice is meant to encourage systemic balance and improved functional connectivity.

As summer approaches, Empower Wellness Spa reports growing interest in treatments that emphasize rest, recovery, and long-term well-being, particularly among individuals with demanding schedules seeking both relaxation and physiological support.

According to founder Mariam Hakopyan, the spa was created in response to her own experience with Lipedema and other chronic health challenges, which highlighted gaps in accessible, non-invasive care options. This experience influenced her development of a treatment model centered around lymphatic health, circulation, and inflammation support, along with client education. Most importantly, the spa emphasizes personalized care, allowing clients time and space to better understand their physiological needs and wellness goals.

Spring in Los Angeles continues to be a seasonal reminder for many individuals to reset routines and prioritize health. Empower Wellness Spa positions its offerings as part of that seasonal transition, supporting clients who want to improve balance and overall well-being through targeted therapies.

To learn more about Empower Wellness Spa, visit https://empowerwellnessspa.com/.

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