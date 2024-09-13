MDC Day on the River set for Sept. 28 at Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Park

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Day on the River event showcasing the mighty Mississippi River is set for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau. All ages and groups are welcome at this free event, and no registration is required.

MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce said Day on the River is a “prime opportunity” to learn about the Mississippi River.

“Families can enjoy boat rides guided by MDC staff, practice casting a fishing pole, and see fish right out of the big river,” Pierce said.

Attendees will also discover informational booths, live aquatic animal displays, and kids’ crafts.

“The Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands are a huge part of Cape Girardeau’s heritage and they’re important habitat for wildlife,” Pierce said. “This makes for excellent recreational, hunting, and fishing opportunities. We hope lots of people will join us for this unique event to find out what the river has to offer.”

Boat rides will be on a first come, first served basis. Early arrival is recommended for those hoping to go out on the river.

For more information on Day on the River and other free MDC events in southeast Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.