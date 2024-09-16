WSandN VISION2030 Reveals 20 Critical Challenges to Address by 2030 in Strategic Focus To End Global Poverty

Robert Plank WSANDN Spokesperson Dr. Dominion V.Judah (WSANDN President-General) WSANDN VISION2030

• Declares Poverty Eradication as a Global Imperative.

As an organization we declare poverty a global imperative and an enemy against humanity which we must all defeat in a collective effort.” — Robert Plank

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Subnationals and Nations (WSandN) has unveiled its groundbreaking initiative, WSandN VISION2030, aiming to eradicate global poverty by 2030. This ambitious plan addresses the root causes of poverty and its far-reaching effects, setting a course for a more inclusive and sustainable future. Speaking through a spokesperson Robert Plank, the Organization declared poverty a global imperative and an enemy that must be defeated. He said "As an organization we declare poverty a global imperative and an enemy against humanity which we must all defeat in a collective effort”WSandN VISION2030 is dedicated to eliminating poverty worldwide by addressing its fundamental causes and effects. The initiative seeks to enhance economic conditions and address systemic issues at all levels—subnational, national, regional, and international—fostering a world where economic opportunities are accessible to everyone and sustainable development can thrive.In a recent statement, the World Subnationals and Nations, President General Dr. Dominion V. Judah stated that “Poverty has claimed countless lives and is linked to numerous global issues, including terrorism, insecurity, criminality, suicide, and health crises. That is why we are attacking poverty head on”.He further emphasized, “There’s no reason why poverty should continue ravaging people and nations around the world, while we can create and utilize resources effectively to eradicate it. We are offering hope to everyone and every nation around the world. The time to end poverty is now and together we will achieve this goal.”The WSandN VISION2030 has 20 Key Areas of Focus which are:1. Lack of Right Information and EducationGoal: Ensure universal access to quality education and information.Actions: Develop educational programs, support digital literacy, and promote lifelong learning.2. Wars and ConflictsGoal: Advance conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts.Actions: Facilitate dialogue, mediate conflicts, and support peace treaties.3. Lack of Adequate Income for Individuals and FamiliesGoal: Enhance economic opportunities and income stability.Actions: Support job creation, fair wages, and social safety nets.4. Lack of Adequate InfrastructureGoal: Improve infrastructure to boost economic growth and quality of life.Actions: Invest in transportation, utilities, and public facilities.5. Lack of Effective Resource ManagementGoal: Optimize the management and utilization of resources.Actions: Implement sustainable practices and improve resource allocation.6. TerrorismGoal: Counteract terrorism and mitigate its societal impacts.Actions: Strengthen security measures and promote counter-terrorism initiatives.7. Lack of Quality and Sincere Health Care SystemGoal: Ensure access to quality and equitable healthcare services.Actions: Invest in health infrastructure and support medical research.8. Lack of Productivity of Vast PopulationGoal: Boost productivity through skill development and economic opportunities.Actions: Provide training, support innovation, and foster entrepreneurship.9. MarginalizationGoal: Eliminate marginalization in all its forms.Actions: Promote inclusivity and equality across all sectors.10. Lack of Access to Basic Needs of HumanityGoal: Guarantee access to essential needs like food, water, and shelter.Actions: Support humanitarian aid and sustainable development projects.11. Lack of Financial ReservesGoal: Strengthen financial stability for individuals and communities.Actions: Promote savings, financial literacy, and economic resilience.12. Lack of Equal OpportunitiesGoal: Provide equal opportunities regardless of background.Actions: Advocate for fairness and equity through policies and initiatives.13. Corruption and Lack of Transparent LeadershipGoal: Promote transparent and accountable governance.Actions: Support anti-corruption measures and transparent practices.14. Lack of DiversificationGoal: Encourage economic and social diversification.Actions: Support varied economic activities and social initiatives.15. Job Deficiency/Lack of Job SecurityGoal: Increase job opportunities and job security.Actions: Support job creation programs and enhance employment policies.16. Insecurity of Lives, Properties, and EnvironmentGoal: Enhance security and safety measures.Actions: Strengthen law enforcement, disaster preparedness, and environmental protection.17. Individual InsecuritiesGoal: Address individual fears and insecurities.Actions: Provide mental health support and community safety programs.18. Financial CrisisGoal: Prevent and mitigate the impacts of financial crises.Actions: Support economic stabilization policies and financial support systems.19. Health Crisis, Epidemic, and PandemicsGoal: Prevent and prepare against health crises effectively.Actions: Strengthen health systems, support research, and promote global healthy lifestyle and cooperation.20. Human-Induced DisastersGoal: Prevent and respond to disasters caused by human activities.Actions: Promote healthy and sustainable practices, and develop more effective disaster response strategies.Global Peace Agreement (GPA): A Key ComponentA pivotal element of WSandN VISION2030 is the Global Peace Agreement (GPA), which aims to outlaw all forms of terrorism, armed conflicts, and wars under international law. The GPA is anticipated to significantly impact the global goal of eradicating poverty by reallocating resources currently spent on conflict management and recovery. This comprehensive framework is designed to foster international cooperation, facilitate peaceful dispute resolution, and promote a culture of non-violence.The GPA is available for signing online at signforpeace.wsandn.org and on the WSANDN homepage. These platforms allow individuals globally to support and endorse the Agreement. Achieving the target of 4 billion signatures is crucial for its success and signifies a collective commitment to a peaceful and just world.WSandN will collaborate with governments, organizations, businesses, and communities to achieve these goals. The strategy involves fostering partnerships, engaging in joint projects, and sharing resources. Progress will be tracked through measurable indicators, and strategies will be adapted based on continuous feedback. Raising awareness and advocating for supportive policies are crucial components of this initiative and the Organization is running campaigns to educate the public and drive support for poverty eradication efforts.For more information on WSandN VISION2030 and how to get involved, visit wsandn.org or contact email contact@wsandn.orgAbout the World Subnationals and Nations(WSANDN)The World Subnationals and Nations is established as a center for global cooperation, tasked with delivering real-time solutions to economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian challenges worldwide. Founded with The Charter as its foundation, WSandN is dedicated to fostering global peace, equity, and economic development. The organization operates under the principles of international law and aims to create a unified global community that prioritizes human rights and dignity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.