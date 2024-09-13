PANICK ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES INITIAL LINEUP FOR FRIDAY THE 13TH

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Jeremy Atkins, MODERN FANATIC

jeremy@modernfanatic.com

PANICK Entertainment Unveils THE PANICK Primer Pack on ZOOP

PANICK Entertainment LLC, the new premier brand in horror and science fiction, announces an exciting new comics fundraiser on the ZOOP platform, spotlighting three highly anticipated series: T.A.M.A., SAVAGER, and BLACK DIAMOND. This trio of genre-defining titles showcases bold, original stories from veteran and emerging creators that horror and sci-fi fans won’t want to miss.

The fundraiser includes exclusive rewards for readers, collectors and retailers, providing a unique opportunity to support these incredible new series from the ground up, and is live today, September 13, 2024 (Friday the 13th, of course).

Founded by a team of comic and entertainment industry veterans, PANICK Entertainment is poised to reshape genre storytelling with its slate of bold, original content and unflinching approach to storytelling. These debut titles will set the stage for PANICK’s ongoing slate, and will feature exclusive covers and formats from the versions that will be distributed to comic shops nationwide in April 2025.

T.A.M.A. #1

Imagine the pint-sized horror of Don Mancini’s CHILD’S PLAY meets the multi-generational phenomenon of POKEMON - Meet the virtual pet that’s gotta kill ‘em all!

When neglected Teen Kit discovers a defunct virtual pet system, he finds the companionship he desperately seeks. But when mysterious and gruesome deaths begin to pile up all around, Kit wonders if his ‘new friend’ could be the “virtual” common denominator.

How far is Kit willing to go to feel loved? And how many people have to die before Kit understands the cost of an AI friend who will do ANYTHING to receive that love back in return?!

Writers: Adam Schlagman (Executive Producer SHAZAM!, BLACK ADAM / writer Flashpoint: Hal Jordan, Batman: Brave & the Bold); Doug Pasko (Executive producer THE OUTPOST, MYTHICA 1-5)

Pencils & Inks: Daniel HDR (Masters of the Universe, Injustice: Gods Among Us, X-Men Forever)

Colors: TBA

Letters: Patrick Brosseau (Hellboy, Creepshow, G.I. Joe)

ZOOP Cover: Shane Pierce (Heavy Metal, Vikings)

SAVAGER #1

Mad Max meets HP Lovecraft in the ultimate post-apocalyptic survival horror!

Fifty years post-invasion - Earth is a dead world - all organic life consumed by voracious cosmic parasites. Inhabiting barely recognisable husks of earth's former lifeforms, these remnants fight for dominance in a horrific post-apocalypse.

Riley Philps is the Savager - once a human warrior, now an infected shell - at war with the parasite within him. When Savager discovers the last living humans, he must battle his personal monster and face the harrows of his past if he’s to save their future from the deadly creatures on their trail. Protecting the last of a ‘presumed extinct’ humanity from a new and permanent extinction!

Writers: Shannon Eric Denton (Monster Forge Productions, Kingdom Riders); Dirk Blackman (UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS, OUTLANDER)

Pencils & Inks: Kewber Baal (Elvira, KISS, James Bond, Vampirella)

Colors: TBA

Letters: Sal Cipriano (The Batman Who Laughs, Carmilla, Resistance Universe)

ZOOP Cover: Shane Pierce (Heavy Metal, Vikings)

BLACK DIAMOND #1

A horrifying nordic thriller that’s equal parts Hitchcock and THE WICKER MAN.

When a family ski trip to Norway devolves into the cult kidnapping of their son - Owen and Victoria Howard will do anything to get him back, even if it means compromising everything they believe in. Tasked by the cult to find a replacement sacrifice, the Howards must breach their morals and their sanity to steal another child.

With an impending deadline and their son's life in the balance - the law closing and time running out, how far will the Howard’s go to save their son? And who will they have to kill to do it?

Writer: Brendan Columbus (Savage Circus, Heavy Metal)

Artist: Danilo Beyruth (Venom, Carnage, Ghost Rider, Deadpool)

Colors: TBA

Letters: Saida Temafonte (DCeased)

ZOOP Cover: Shane Pierce (Heavy Metal, Vikings)

The first issues of these three new series are featured in the PANICK Primer Pack, in exclusive formats, including metal covers, CGC-graded versions of all three, and the opportunity to be drawn into and murdered in a PANICK comic. The campaign on ZOOP will not only offer readers a first look at these books, but also serve as a critical step in building PANICK’s growing library of genre-defining content.

As a team of comic book and cinema aficionados, Panick’s aims are modest - to revitalize and pay homage to the comics medium and the horror (and sub-genres) we have so much love for,” says Mark McCann, PANICK’s Chief Creative Officer. “It’s been my great pleasure to be involved in this venture and usher in what feels like a lightning rod effort for new stories and entertainment by people who absolutely love and respect what they’re doing.”

Jordan Plosky, co-Founder of ZOOP, adds, “When you talk about assembling a dream team, PANICK is a prime example. Having seen their individual growth over the years to the Voltron they are assembling now is awe-inspiring. We couldn’t be happier to be working with them on their debut launch, and know there are great things in store for this team, and their slate of books.”

The fundraiser also offers special packages for retailers, featuring discounts on bulk orders of these must-have comics.

Rewards Breakdown:

Digital Copies – $15

All three #1 issues in PDF format.

Quantity: Unlimited

Early Bird First Issues Bundle – $25

All three #1 issues with ZOOP-exclusive connecting covers. 83 pages of story.

Quantity: Unlimited

First Issues Bundle – $30

All three #1 issues with ZOOP-exclusive connecting covers. 83 pages of story.

Quantity: Unlimited

Metal Cover First Issues Bundle – $150

Metal cover versions of all three #1 issues, limited to 250 copies.

Quantity: 250

CGC 9.8 Graded First Issues Bundle – $300

CGC-graded 9.8s of all three #1 issues with ZOOP-exclusive covers.

Quantity: 50

CGC 9.8 Graded Metal First Issues Bundle – $500

CGC-graded 9.8s of all three #1 metal cover issues.

Quantity: 10

Retailer Bundle – $75

Special offer for retailers: 5 copies of all three

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.