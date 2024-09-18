Let’s Talk™ with #TEXASNIGHT2024 Founder Charles "Chuck" Andrews - Founder & Chairman of the Board "Friends of Chuck"

Charles "Chuck" Andrews, Founder/Chairman of the Board Friends Of Chuck

Honored to speak today with Charles "Chuck" Andrews, Founder/Chairman of the Board Friends Of Chuck, about his infamous 2024 TEXASNIGHT2024 networking event that opens up @GSX on Sunday September 22” — Martin Eli, Publisher

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you, Chuck, for joining us again as we prepare for the World's most #epicsecuritynetworking event on 09-22-24, #TEXASNIGHT2024, (Sunday), the night before ASIS International GSX opens it's doors in Orlando, FL at the OCCC. What can attendees expect from CHUCK & Friends Of Chuck ( www.FriendsOfChuck.com ) this year? Last year, 4,000 security professionals attended #texasnight2023 at Gilleys, in Dallas, TX, how could it get better than that?Charles "Chuck" Andrews: First, Friends of Chuck (FOC) is looking forward to hosting another #texasnight2024, but this year we are sanctioned by ASIS International as an official ICW event. You will find the event, open FREE to only #asisgsx attendees, on the ASIS GSX website at https://www.gsx.org/special-events/ . You can REGISTER QUICKLY here: https://learn.evolvtechnology.com/gsx2024-texas-night , to attend, first come, first serve! You can expect, thanks to our SPONSORS, see list below, FREE OF CHARGE, food, drink, live country band, Rebecca Creek & TEXAS RANGER WHISKEY, maybe a magician magically appearing, and other special events left untold until you arrive and experience yourself, at the most #epicsecuritynetworkingevent in the security industry! NOT TO MISS ! #texasnight2024When you arrive, you will be greeted by Miss TEXAS Rodeo! YOU MUST have your email confirmation ready to go by paper or showing the email on your phone, that is your TICKET! For entry, you will be given as credentials which you must wear during the event. IDP America designed and sponsored these unique TEXAS shaped credentials, VIP, a keepsake from the event to wear all week long!This year's event will be held at Mangos on I-Drive, only walking distance from hotels and the convention center! The doors open at 6:30pm and because we SELL OUT EVERY YEAR, you better show up early and get-in-line to get in! First come, First Serve! BIG TEXAS thanks to our SPONSORS this year who will be set-up at TEXAS Night, go by each booth and thank them and check out what they are offering this year at #ASISGSX with new technology, hardware and services:*Action-CS:*AMAROK*ASIS Foundation*ASIS Military & Veterans CommunityNO website*Asylon*BLACKCLOAK*BlitzT.com*Evolv Technology (Title sponsor)*Gallagher Security*Global Integrity*IDP Americas*Intel*International Foundation for Protection *Officers (IFPO)*International Security Journal*Kolins Security Group*Ledlow Security GroupLet'sTalk™.pressContact us for a special opportunity to be featured our "Let's Talk™" interview series.Email, Martin Eli, Publisher, Martin@LetsTalk.press*Lincoln Security Services*Lynx Systems*Panoptic Solutions*PowerStack*Premier Body Armor*RaySecur*Rebecca Creek & Texas Ranger Whiskey*Sage Integration*Secure Options Consulting*Security Journal Americas*SecuritySolutionsWatch www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com - contact us for a special opportunity to be featured "In The Boardroom™"Email, Ali Eng: ale@securitysolutionswatch.com*Siemens*Staff Wizard*Thermal Radar*U.S. Bullet Proofing*Unlimited Technology*Global Women In Security AllianceNO website*Genea*Soterix Systems*Gratitude InitiativeLet’s Talk™: WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON CHUCK?Charles "Chuck" Andrews: Well...now that you ask....HUGE NEWS!!!! ***Put October 2025 on your calendar..... Friends of Chuck (FOC) will be hosting the World's first #SecurityCruise2025 in October -2025 out of the Port of Galveston, TEXAS! What???This is unprecedented in the Security Industry and will be a first, more details are forthcoming.....but, imagine a 4 day cruise out of the Port of Galveston wherein the ship is full of security professionals & friends who come to network, party, learn and have a great time, all while earning CEU credits! Friends of Chuck (FOC) has already secured the entertainment for #FOComedyNight, with a famous stand up comedian in the law enforcement space! Imagine further, the night before we sail, having an epic #preboardparty on the USS TEXAS!!! And more, and more....and more! Lot's of planning is in motion! Will it be affordable, yes Chuck, it will! Will I never forget this trip on a cruise ship, NO YOU WON'T!!!More info on Cruise, click here: https://www.dorothy4seasonstravel.com/friendsofchuck Sign up and pay only $25 to save your DISCOUNTED SPOT before November 1st, hurry while there is still room:Event Date is October 16th - 20th, 2025 sailing out of the Port of Galveston, with a pre-party the night before (10-15-25) in Galveston, TX at what we hope will be on the USS Texas WWI Battleship! Only approved "security" peeps will be approved to attend, we will have a limited number of slots for our inaugural cruise! Also, you can anticipate some of the World's top Security Influencers like Lee Oughton ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/lee-oughton-csmp%C2%AE-92b716b8/ ) and many many other well known names in attendance! YES, S.I.R. Book ( https://professionalsecurity.co.uk/reviews/yes-sir/ ) - want a signed copy of my AMAZON best seller, then find me at #texasnight2024 signing books as well as on the #asisgsx floor at the @blitzt booth #2287 on Monday/Tuesday 1pm-3pm, or ping me on LI messaging ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp/ ) for a signed copy and I will add a free TX Ranger Coin or FOC coin, your choice, by mail!Or, just purchase direct on Amazon: https://a.co/d/co0nGpk  Friends of Chuck (FOC) Virtual SOCIALS will start on ZOOM in October 2024 this year and each month there-after, watch for them to be posted on LinkedIn!!!! Socials will be limited with RSVP's for 100 so we don't lose any strong relationship building and everyone can participate! We will also have a 10 minute guest speaker each month, from time to time to talk about SECURITY things, CAREER advice and other surprises! Follow Chuck on LinkedIn and RSVP quickly when the invitation drops to participate! #networking #jobs #securitysituationroom #vendorstuff #chathamhouserules https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp  Friends of Chuck - Charles "Chuck" Andrews served on the TEXAS Ranger HOST committee commemorating the TEXAS RANGER 200 Year BiCentennial for the TEXAS Rangers! Who sat on this coveted committee? President Bush, Mr. & Mrs. Chuck Norris, Taylor Sheridan and key others. Lot's of events took place across TEXAS throughout 2023, including the TEXAS Ranger celebration at #texasnight2023 in Dallas, TX at #Gilleys! It was a great success for TEXAS history! Find more information here: https://texasranger2023.org/ Let’s Talk™: If your Security Organization, Group or Company is looking for a speaker, advisor or just wants to get to know Chuck, reach out to Chuck on his LinkedIn profile ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp/ ) and he is open to discussing what you might be looking for. At minimum, make sure we are connected on LinkedIn !!------------------------------------------About Charles "Chuck" Andrews, CPP-------------------------------------------Charles "Chuck" Andrews - Founder and Chairman of the Board "Friends of Chuck" , a TEXAS institution for the Security Industry, has Forty-five (45) years of Law Enforcement, Corporate Security, Business Risk and Consulting professional experience, training and education in both domestic and international venues, organizations and corporations in the physical (traditional) & virtual (logical) security industries.As the TEXAS security industry-leading expert demonstrating global & functional competencies in multiple business environments, law enforcement and the corporate security (virtual & traditional) industry in the form of top-level certifications, degrees and significant real-world work experience positively impacting business operations across industry, both in the private and public sector. Successfully identifies emerging issues & technologies impacting security programs in the business environment on a local, state, national & international scale to the benefit of the business as value-add and cost/benefit plus. Further, has identified & demonstrated RISK/THREAT mitigation strategies involving millions of dollars in ROI with national impact to the benefit of a Fortune 250 corporation.Accumulated, leveraged and maintained over 15,000 direct relationships and 156,000 working contacts in the law enforcement (foreign, federal, state & local) and corporate security sector across varied corporations and organizations through FRIENDS OF CHUCK (FOC).If you need SECURITY in TEXAS, physical, technology, cyber, risk or anything, reach out to Chuck for anything you need as a Security Consultant! Find Chuck here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesandrewscpp/ SPECIALTIES: Trusted Adviser, High-Net-Worth, Cyber Security, Forensics, Security Investigations, Security Marketing, Security Trends, Security Personnel Recruiting & Job Placement, Relationship Management, Corporate Investigations, Business Intelligence, Security Emerging Technologies, Security Operations, Conducted Investigations, Law Enforcement Experience, Police Officer, Federal Law Enforcement, Who's Who in Security, Opportunities & Forecasting, etc...

WATCH THE VIDEO - CHARLES "CHUCK" ANDREWS TALKS ABOUT THE LAKEWOOD CHURCH SHOOTING ON FOX CHANNEL 26, HOUSTON, TEXAS

