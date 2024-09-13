Celebrating Workforce Development Month Across Iowa!
September is Workforce Development Month, and we're celebrating the programs and people that are helping build our workforce!
Iowa Workforce Development and the local IowaWORKS offices are spending the month showcasing the many ways that businesses and job seekers can benefit and ultimately grow new careers across the state.
Learn more: Events and Resources for Workforce Development Month
