Arrow Security Publishes Resource Guide on Armed Guards at School Buildings

Recent High School Shooting in Georgia Reignites Conversation

Student safety is always a top priority, and the time is now for our school boards, administrators, parents and community members to engage in these conversations if they haven’t already done so.” — Michael Mullady

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia has educational institutions across the country considering whether to hire armed security officers to protect their students and staff. According to reports the Apalachee school shooter was apprehended by two-armed School Resource Officers (SRO’s).Arrow Security has published a resource guide for school administrators providing important information on best practices to implement armed guard services at their school buildings. These points cover what armed security would look like in an academic setting and sets out to address the apprehension of parents and decision-makers when considering the addition of armed services.Schools experience a variety of factors that could spark the dialogue of armed security in an educational setting, such as threats made to the individual school, and national and local current events. Arrow Security provides insight into how and when to react to these situations.Both armed and unarmed guards undergo extensive training, and are required to have state certifications, licenses and undergo lockdown procedure training once assigned to protect a school.The industry standard for armed security guards is that the weapon should not be near students or school personnel. At some districts, Arrow Security’s armed guards are stationed and positioned in parking lots outside the school buildings, and do not interact or engage with faculty, or students at a school. While at other districts armed security officers are stationed inside the buildings. The armed guards also work in tandem with police officers and local law enforcement agencies in the event of an incident.School districts and universities have specific requirements regarding the type and amount of liability insurance needed to develop a security program with armed guards, that must be reviewed by legal teams from both the district and the security agency. The master agreement will specify the details of the security protections the unarmed and/or armed security guard will provide.Arrow Security believes strongly in open communication when providing a safe and secure environment in our schools, offering informational seminars to parents, administrators, and the greater community. Once a district has decided to implement armed service, Arrow Security keeps an open line of communication with the school board and the community, continuing to discuss questions and concerns, while providing accurate information about situations that may arise.The creator of this resource guide, Michael Mullady, is the Vice President of Protective Services for Arrow Elite, a service of Arrow Security. Michael brings more than three decades of law enforcement, military, and high-end private security experience to the program, including 22 years with the NYPD.“Student safety is always a top priority, and the time is now for our school boards, administrators, parents and community members to engage in these conversations if they haven’t already done so,” said Michael Mullady. “Arrow Security offers a resource guide with six key points to consider. Including topics of training, protocols and procedures, communication and community engagement.”About Arrow SecurityArrow Security is a super-regional security solutions provider servicing New York City, Long Island, New York’s Hudson Valley and Capital District, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. They deliver clients a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more. However, it is their “We Care” culture, which sets them apart from others in the security industry. This care is manifested in their dedication to: Professionalism, Respect, Opportunity, Teamwork, Equality, Commitment, and Trust (P.R.O.T.E.C.T.).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.