New Year’s Eve Safety Alert: Only Hire Licensed & Legal Transportation

Long Island Limousine Association (LILA) Issues Important Public Safety Warning about Operators Advertising For-Hire Rides

Illegal operators can cause you and your family substantial damages and harm. Check the license plate and make sure they are licensed before you get in the car.” — Tom Gouldsbury, President of LILA and owner of Azure Limousine

SAINT JAMES, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LILA President Tom Gouldsbury and Board Member Joe Marotta sit down to discuss the growing problem of illegal and unlicensed transportation operators advertising for-hire rides on social media, including local moms’ pages and community groups.While these rides may seem convenient or cheaper, unlicensed operators pose serious risks:No proper livery insuranceNo background checksNo required safety standardsNo legal recourse for passengers if an accident occursLegally licensed vehicle operators require background checks, driving record reviews, and registration with its respective county’s Department of Consumer Affairs or New York State Department of Transportation, ensuring drivers have the necessary requirements to operate a vehicle safely. They are often held to higher standards of conduct and customer service, providing a more professional and reliable experience. Perhaps the greatest benefit of hiring a licensed operator is that they are required to maintain adequate livery insurance coverage, protecting you and your loved ones from potential liability in case of an accident.Families can protect themselves by always checking the vehicle’s license plate and confirming the company is properly licensed before getting into any car, van, or limousine, especially on high-risk nights like New Year’s Eve. Passenger plates are permitted on rideshare vehicles when using their app.About Long Island Limousine AssociationThe Long Island Limousine Association (LILA) was incorporated in 1978 to provide a media for owners of limousines to learn best practices in the industry. LILA increases the public awareness of the many benefits found in using a member company by creating a better relationship and understanding between legal owner/operators, all the government agencies, and the public. LILA is one of the largest bi-county limousine associations in the United States, with 210 member companies and more than 3,500 employees across Long Island. LILA is proud to announce that more than 500,000 passengers have been transported and more than 7.5 million miles have been driven across Long Island. For more information, please visit their website at www.lilimoassociation.com

New Year’s Eve Safety Alert: Only Hire Licensed & Legal Transportation on Long Island

