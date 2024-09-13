EU statement on Iran

SWEDEN, September 13 - The European Union strongly condemns the recent transfer of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia.

This transfer is a direct threat to European security and represents a substantive material escalation from the provision of Iranian UAVs and ammunition, which Russia has used in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

It comes in the midst of Russia’s most recent attacks against Ukraine, including with ballistic missiles and drones, which prove its clear determination to continue its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people, notably targeting critical energy infrastructure, trying to cause the highest possible loss of civilian life and inflict large-scale devastation. Iranian ballistic missiles could now be used to cause further suffering and destruction in Ukraine.

The European Union's position on Iran’s involvement in Russia’s war has always been clear. The European Union has repeatedly strongly cautioned Iran against transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia.

The European Union will respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran, including the designation of individuals and entities involved with Iran's ballistic missile and drone programmes, and in this regard is considering restrictive measures in Iran’s aviation sector as well.