U.S. Chamber, Canadian Chamber, Business Council of Canada Call for Canadian Gov. Action to Prevent Air Canada Work Stoppage

WASHINGTON,DC — The following is a statement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Business Council of Canada.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and Business Council of Canada are calling on the Government of Canada to intervene to prevent a work stoppage that would significantly impact air travel between our two countries, as well as the import and export of goods through Air Canada’s cargo network. Every year, millions of Canadians and Americans travel back and forth by air, as do critical, time sensitive goods. The Government of Canada must take swift action to avoid another labor disruption that negatively impacts cross-border travel and trade, a damaging outcome for both people and businesses.”